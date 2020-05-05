More than $130k for Greater Shepparton community groups

More than 35 Greater Shepparton community groups will share in $130 000 of council grant money.

From five different funding streams, sporting clubs and multicultural support associations are among those to have had grant applications approved.

Although some events have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, $14 350 was distributed under council's major and minor events fund.

Events include the two-day Punjab Sports Club Tournament, which received $3000, and $1000 for the Shepparton Competition Society's annual Shepparton Young Instrumentalists Award.

Other recipients were: Pakistan Association of Goulburn Valley; Goulburn Valley South Sudanese Community Association; Goulburn Valley Congolese Association; Tatura Community House; Dookie Military History Group; Shepparton Malayalee Association; Shepparton Swimming Club; Goulburn Valley Reining Horse Association; Know Your Roots Incorporated; Soroptimist International of Shepparton; Valley Radio Flyer; and Goulburn Valley Branch of the Aviculture Society of Australia.

Under the community sustainability stream that supports the development and implementation of sustainable projects, both Transition Tatura and Guthrie Street Primary School received $2000.

The Shepparton Malayalee Association received $800 and Shepparton Brass and Wind received $2500 through council's community art fund.

Council also distributed more than $80 000 in the Our Sporting Future fund.

The community matching grants were one of council's big distributors, with $36 600 handed out.

Through this stream, the Greater Shepparton Winter Night Shelter received $5000 to help buy a trailer and the Tallygaroopna Men's Shed received $1314 to go towards a shed.

Other recipients were: East Shepparton Bowls Club; Goulburn Valley Chinese Association; Goulburn Valley Pride; Horses for Hope equipment purchase; Kialla Golf Club; Mooroopna Bowls Club; Mooroopna Men's Shed; Multicultural Arts Victoria; Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad; and Tallygaroopna Men's Shed.

