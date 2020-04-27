News

Tatura to become RV friendly

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council has approved a 12-month trial for Tatura to become an RV-friendly town.

Tatura will soon be billed as an RV-friendly town with Greater Shepparton City Council to provide free camping at the Douglas St car park.

The 12-month trial period will provide the space for three fully self-contained RVs to camp at the car park for up to 48 hours.

Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the trial will start. It aims to launch Tatura into the growing RV market and could translate to bigger tourism prospects for Greater Shepparton.

To monitor activity at the car park, council will pay just under $3500 to hire CCTV monitoring, while there will be further costs including garbage collection, signage and marketing. The total cost of the trial will be about $9200.

At last week's ordinary council meeting, councillor Les Oroszvary said the trial was a "no-brainer".

“YouTube is inundated with a lot of people that are travelling around the countryside doing the very things that this recommendation suggests,” he said.

“There are some very tight timelines, only three fully self-contained RVs at a maximum of 48 hours only.

“In an industry where people travel around the countryside, their word of mouth really is a great form of advertising.”

He expected positive feedback, particularly in relation to the CCTV security.

Cr Dinny Adem said he couldn't see any valid reasons why anyone would complain about the plan in the "private world".

“It's more about noting that Tatura is an RV-friendly town,” he said.

“I think it will be successful; hopefully it will. In 12 months’ time we can reassess it and potentially do something more.”

Cr Dennis Patterson offered a tounge-in-cheek jab towards the high number of restrictions and expressed his frustration that the proposal had taken so long to establish.

The agenda of the April ordinary council meeting said the council was approached by Tatura residents to establish the proposal, and if it were to keep the total number of sites low then it wouldn't have a negative impact on privately owned caravan parks in town.

The agenda pointed out potential negative impacts that could be created by visitors, including noise, however said these would be countered by more foot traffic in Tatura.

It said if the trial was successful it could set a precedent in Greater Shepparton.

“We have received inquiries from Merrigum to provide free camping and from Murchison for the installation of a dump point,” the agenda said.

“There has also been discussion to include Mooroopna as a site for free RV camping.”

