News

Heritage to be protected by new council policy

By James Bennett

The changes will apply to hundreds of properties, including five heritage precincts in Dookie and Murchison.

1 of 1

More than 1000 Greater Shepparton properties will be affected by an updated council planning schemes that implements heritage controls.

At its recent meeting, the council adopted an amendment to its planning scheme that endorses recommendations from the Greater Shepparton Heritage Study Stage II.

The study consolidates and updates the recommendations of three heritage studies prepared from 2004-2017 into one document.

The new amendment affects 1089 properties, including 619 properties of ‘individual’ heritage significance and 12 heritage precincts across the municipality.

It also applies permanent controls to 178 places of ‘individual’ heritage significance and five heritage precincts in Dookie and Murchison where interim controls were initially applied by the Planning Minister in mid-2018.

The updated scheme includes changes to its local heritage policies to ensure its controls are in place for future planning permit applications.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said the council provided a free heritage advisory service to land owners included in the heritage overlay.

“Land owners can receive expert conservation advice before they undertake any works to their properties,” she said.

“These properties will also be eligible to apply for a grant under council’s Heritage Grants Program, the only such heritage grant program operated independently by a local council in Victoria, which seeks to assist land owners in funding conservation works to properties in the Heritage Overlay.

“Council is committed to conserving our places of local heritage significance and the adoption of Amendment C205 reflects this commitment.

“The amendment will help conserve these amazing places, which are a record of the development of our municipality and the many generations of people who have located here post-contact.”

For more information, phone the Building and Planning Department on 5832 9730 or via email at [email protected] or visit the Greater Shepparton Council website.

Latest articles

News

Heritage to be protected by new council policy

For more information, phone the Building and Planning Department on 5832 9730 or via email at [email protected] vic. gov. au or visithttp://greatershepparton. com. au/bpi/planning/statutory-planning/greater-shepparton-planning-scheme/c205

James Bennett
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus. It comes after the state government announced it would aim to test...

Madi Chwasta
News

Surprise delivery gets thumbs up from Harding family

The Harding family received a special surprise on Monday, with a plethora of baked treats from the North End Bakehouse arriving on the doorstep. The first winner of the Shepparton News’ Surprise Delivery competition, the Shepparton family was...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett