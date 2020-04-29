Council adopts affordable housing strategy

Greater Shepparton City Council will start to maximise funding allocations to increase availability and diversity in affordable and social housing options.

Last week it adopted its Affordable Housing Strategy: House for People 2020, building on its support for homeless and low-income households.

It further sets up a strategic basis for expanding its advocacy for housing funding from the state and federal governments.

The strategy recognises three levels of housing need in the municipality: acute, at-risk and potential. It also identifies which demographics are most vulnerable to housing stress.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said it was an important step forward in adjusting Greater Shepparton's housing market to respond to increasing social diversity.

“Council understands the current COVID-19 pandemic is likely to increase demand for affordable housing, and we are pleased the strategy’s adoption will assist in supporting the longer term recovery phase once the pandemic has passed,” she said.

“Shortages of safe, affordable and appropriate housing have built up gradually over an extended period through a combination of direct and indirect factors, and are having extensive social and economic impacts on our community.

“The strategy gives Council a strong foundation for the kind of multi-sector partnerships and targeted investment that will be required to address the challenges of increasing the availability and diversity of our housing stock in response to the community’s needs.”

Council will soon start launching the strategy's actions, including establishing an Affordable Housing Reference Group, a website to enable knowledge sharing and ongoing community input, an audit of Council-owned properties to assess the potential for use as affordable housing, and incorporation of affordable housing into new growth corridors.

For more information on the Greater Shepparton Affordable Housing Strategy: Houses for People 2020, visit greatershepparton.com.au/bpi/planning/strategic-planning/current-strategic-projects/draft-affordable-housing-strategy

Read more on affordable housing

Affordable housing still biggest contributor to homelessness

Council notifies Shepparton residents of federal funding opportunity for first-home buyers

Kyabram is unaffordable for renters, report says

Million-dollar boost for affordable housing in Shepparton