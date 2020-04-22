You still have to pay to dump rubbish

Greater Shepparton City Council has agreed not to go ahead with a voucher system at its rubbish tips, leaving it as one of the few Victorian municipalities without such a scheme.

As a solution, council will work with charities and organisations to assist people with mobility and transport issues to dispose of waste.

Although council noted the popularity of its trialled no-fee waste days at its Shepparton and Murchison tips in January, it decided they were too costly to the ratepayer.

Councillor Dennis Patterson said there was a misconception of what "free waste" actually was.

“When you first get on to council you don't realise the cost that waste incurs on the community,” he said.

“It's not an issue for us to provide a service to our ratepayers to get rid of their rubbish.

“I think what a lot of people miss out on is the cost involved to them, ratepayers and council.

“Most of that cost is about $32 per cubic metre of waste we receive that council has to pay the Environment Protection Authority.

“It's not a matter of us having to pick it up, take it somewhere and dump it.”

Cr Patterson said there were further charges to dumping one item that council has to pay, which is often forgotten when factoring in the final cost of waste removal.

According to the meeting agenda, the trial period in January cost ratepayers about $200 000.

It said it would cost council $375 000 to implement a one-voucher scheme that would increase further to $750 000 with the Victorian Government's new waste policy.

Although the motion passed, it did not come without opposition and debate, which led to a four-four deadlock being broken by Mayor Seema Abdullah. Cr Bruce Giovanetti was absent.

The four opposing councillors — Shelley Sutton, Fern Summer, Dinny Adem and Kim O'Keeffe — argued by supporting the motion it would be unfair not to offer an incentive to the ratepayers.

Cr Sutton said council had a responsibility to give something back to the community, when going back to the basic council cliché of "rates, roads and rubbish".

She said Greater Shepparton City Council was one of the few municipalities in the state that did not provide a voucher system.

“I don't think we should have no-fee waste days but do think we should provide a voucher scheme,” she said.

Cr Kim O'Keeffe said council had a duty to control the rubbish problem.

“I believe it was successful (two days in January). There was a bit of mayhem in terms of controlling the traffic but again, that's council's fault.

“I think we were prepared for that to happen but not prepared to address it.

“When it comes down to their (community) rates and what we spend it on, this is a priority.

“Rubbish to me is a priority and something that keeps coming back to us."

Cr Adem said he was concerned the motion would "close the door" on future options to trial a voucher scheme or run another no-fee waste day.

By passing the motion, council will not go ahead with the no-fee day at the Ardmona tip that was postponed in January, despite saying at the time: "Council will consider and advise of future arrangements for a free waste day at this location.”

Here is what our Facebook users had to say.

Gordon Hepworth: That’s why there is so much rubbish in the bush. Never forget it’s our money, not the council's. The council should focus on waste management efficiency not stinging ratepayers more because they can’t manage it.

Peter Duggan: Shepparton council should take a leaf out of many suburban councils in Melbourne, where the ratepayers can contact the local council and receive a date and time for pick-up. This service is supplied twice a year, if needed — there is no charge.

Camille Seiter: I wonder what the bill for rubbish removal from our bush areas, river banks, country roads and streets is in comparison to issuing ratepayers free tip vouchers? Printing and issuing a voucher for each ratepayer has got to be way cheaper and a better use of ratepayers’ dollars.

Betty Hajro: Shire of Strathbogie ratepayers get a rubbish voucher with their rates every year. Get on board, Shepparton — give the ratepayers who pay your wages something they actually want for a change.

Angie Ciavarella: I think the over abundance of staff and consultants are a waste of money. I pay rates for rubbish and roads. Neither of which seems to be our council's main concern. A lot of time, care, attention and money spent on the ‘museum’ though.