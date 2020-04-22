Free off-street parking coming to Shepparton’s CBD

Greater Shepparton City Council will provide free permanent but time restricted off-street parking in Shepparton's CBD.

Council is expected to lose about $250 000 per year by introducing the policy, which will start in council-owned car parks once state and federal governments lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Seema Abdullah welcomed the move but stressed people should not be rushing to the free timed sites.

“It's very important to make it clear, as of now, our current regime of parking is going to continue,” she said.

“However, as soon as we get into COVID-19 recovery phase and the (state and federal) restrictions are lifted we'll be moving over to this.

“Council will ensure clear communication is going out to the community in regards to the starting time of the policy.”

Cr Abdullah said the new rules would be similar to the free parking initiative that was trialed during December and January.

“Other than the fact it's not applicable to on-street parking, it's same,” she said.

“They will not have to pay for parking but it will only be for two hours. If it's more than two hours then parking enforcement will be done.”

Councillor Fern Summer said free off-street parking would ease congestion and parking on main streets.

“Demand for free off-street parking was proven when we made the Nixon St parking bay free and untimed; that bay was empty and now it’s full,” she said.

“A more relaxed CBD will activate the street in a different way. It will draw people who enjoy socialising outdoors, linger longer at shop windows and are more prone to impulse buying.

“These people will be lured by less traffic, less noisy crowds and a slower vibe.

“If we succeed in that, we’ll have a healthier, happier residential population and a thriving small business community in the heart of our town as it used to be.”

Cr Summer said council had already seen success with its free Nixon St parking bay.

Cr Kim O’Keeffe said she preferred a free on-street initiative but fully supported the move.

She said people would be surprised with the number of off-street sites that council would be able to provide free to the public.

Cr Chris Hazelman said it was a start and would slow the debate surrounding car parking in Shepparton that has been “going on forever”.

“We’re never going to get agreement in the community on what's the best outcome,” he said.

“Clearly, a rapid move towards total free parking is a very significant hit to the council budget and realistically couldn’t be achieved in a single year.”

Cr Shelley Sutton supported the move but said she still favoured introducing free on-street parking.

Where will free off-street parking apply?

The following council-owned carparks will eventually become permanent free timed parking:

● Maude/Nixon St – 68 spaces.

● Edward St – 39 spaces.

● Fryers St – 34 spaces.

● Stewart St – 25 spaces.

● High St – 124 spaces.

● Welsford St/Wyndham Mall - 26 spaces.

The council owned parking opposite 90 Welsford St will also be included but not the privately-owned parking at the same site.

