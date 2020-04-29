Greater Shepparton City Council takes $2.2 million hit to budget

The Greater Shepparton City Council's 2020/2021 budget will take an expected $2.22 million hit due to COVID-19.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said the draft budget, released on Tuesday night, had been prepared on the assumption COVID-19 restrictions would continue impacting council services through to September 30, 2020.

“The biggest impact we have seen on the budget has come from user-fee income from areas such as Aquamoves, Riverlinks and Shepparton Sports Stadium, which have obviously been out of action under state and federal government restrictions,” she said in a statement.

“The total assumed impact of COVID-19 on the draft budget is a net cost of $2.22 million. The total operating budget is income $140.8 million and operating expense $135.3 million."

Despite expected losses in revenue, people in Greater Shepparton will get a slight reprieve through rate increases being capped at two per cent.

Cr Abdullah said one of the highlights of the draft budget was the $59.7 million capital works program, which will generate employment, create opportunities for local businesses and contribute to the supply of goods and services.

Capital works include the new Shepparton Art Museum construction, the Maude St upgrade and road renewals across the municipality.

“We need to continue to invest in tourism and major events, in positioning Greater Shepparton as a vibrant ‘must do’ destination, and this includes the completion and opening of the new SAM,” Cr Abdullah said.

“It will play an important part in reconnecting our community and bringing visitors to our region during recovery.”

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, council will be providing public information sessions via Zoom on Wednesday, May 13 at 5.30 pm and Thursday, May 14 at 12.30 pm, with direct feedback able to be provided online on council’s website.

Cr Abdullah said she encouraged the community to view the draft budget on council’s website, so people could have their say on how it should be allocated.

“In the past, the community has contributed valuable feedback, which has led to such projects as the McLennan St landscaping project, Shepparton off-leash dog park, lighting up of the western side of Victoria Park Lake, contribution to Shepparton Foodshare, the Tatura Museum extension and many more,” she said.

Council will continue to investigate further possible support packages in addition to the $1.5 million Greater Shepparton Economic Response to COVID-19 package, as well as apply for state and federal government grant and funding programs.

The draft budget was released for public feedback for a period of four weeks, and submissions must be made by 5 pm on May 29.

Email [email protected] to register for the Zoom session.