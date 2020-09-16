Shape-up in lock-down: Week four of a six-week fitness challenge

Teaming up with James Waters, owner of MFS 24/7 Gyms, this week The News brings you the third instalment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week fitness challenge.

Restrictions may be beginning to ease in regional Victoria with outdoor training now allowed in limited numbers, but the gyms remain closed.

James’ weekly home workout videos will continue to help you stay fit while staying home or in a public outdoor space.

With people more stagnant than they normally are he said it was more important now than ever to be active and keep motivated.

Week four challenge: don't skip leg day

Normally James would not recommend leaving exercise to chance but this week he has created a game to help keep you active.

“This one is a bit of fun and all it requires is a deck of playing cards,” he said.

“Select 20 random cards, if you want to be a little bit more extreme you can do 30, you can do 40, pick a number that you think will be beneficial to you.

“The suit represents the exercise and the value of the card is the number of times you do the exercise.

“If you get an ace it will be a one, a five would obviously be five, seven would be seven and if you get a picture card it would be 10.”

James said the four exercises all target the legs - diamonds equals squats, clubs are lunges, hearts are explosive jacks and spades are squat jumps.

Unless you know how to count cards, it's completely up to chance.

You may draw a two of spades and breeze through two lunges or find yourself clutching at the Queen of spades and challenge yourself to 10 squats jumps.

In this week's video James explains how to do each exercise correctly.

Tune in next Wednesday for the fifth instalment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week fitness challenge.

More Shape-up in lock-down

A six-week fitness and nutrition challenge: Introduction

A six-week fitness challenge: Week one

A six-week fitness challenge: Week two

A six-week fitness challenge: Week three

A six-week nutrition challenge: Week one

A six-week nutrition challenge: Week two

A six-week nutrition challenge: Week three