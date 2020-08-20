Shape up in lock-down: A six week fitness and nutrition challenge

Challenge yourself to make positive lifestyle changes with The News' new series Shape-up in lock-down: A six week challenge.

Teaming up with James Waters, owner of MFS 24/7 Gyms and Izzy Gribben, owner of Simple and Whole Nutrition, The News will publish fitness challenges each Wednesday and nutrition challenges each Friday.

With weekly videos and articles covering expert advice, recipe ideas and exercise routines, Izzy will show you eating healthily does not have to mean eating boring food, while James will prove you can stay fit while staying home.

Shape-up in lock-down: A six week nutrition challenge

For Izzy, stage three lockdown presents an opportunity to slow down and think about how to fuel your body.

“I think it's a good time to reflect on if you eat to live or live to eat, and to really identify some of the behaviors around food,” she said.

“Having good nutrition can help you mentally, physically, emotionally — and then once you do learn some of these things in nutrition you can't unlearn them.

“It's a great time for people to really be creative in the kitchen as well and I think getting kids involved in cooking is really important.

“It's been proven that if you do involve your children in cooking that they will be more enticed to try it or want to cook with you more, setting kids up for healthy behaviours.”

The former Notre Dame College student originally went to university to study occupational therapy but her own struggle to find balance led her to discover a passion for nutrition.

“I am a massive foodie, I just love food in general and I just couldn't really find a balance for a little while and I put on a little bit of weight and I was extremely hormonal,” Izzy said.

“I moved to nutrition kind of for my own health and my interest and I just fell in love with it.”

After graduating with a Bachelor of Food and Nutrition Science, Izzy moved home to Shepparton where she launched her business Simple and Whole Nutrition.

Since then she has also completed a postgraduate in psychology and started working for Primary Care Connect in health coaching and health promotion.

When she's not working, Izzy is coaching at Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club, running into town for a coffee with her lovable dog Odie, or snacking on dates dipped in peanut butter, if she doesn't have to fight Odie for the jar.

Shape-up in lock-down: A six week fitness challenge

Gyms may be closed, but for James there is no better time than today to take control of your fitness and incorporate exercise into your daily routine.

“It's more important than ever because our lives are more stagnant,” James said.

“It's important for not only your physical health but your mental health too.”

While it might be tempting to take refuge on the couch with comfort food while in lockdown, James said it was about making exercise a priority.

“COVID has brought some light to how important it is to be fit and healthy,” he said.

“It doesn't matter what it is — if you enjoy it, do it.

“If it's walking the dog, dancing — just do something that gets your moving and off the couch.”

The qualified personal trainer entered the industry in 2012 and has not looked back.

“I like helping people,” James said.

“There's no better feeling than seeing someone's before and after photos and having changed someone's life in such a positive way.”

After opening the Goulburn Valley's first locally owned 24/7 gym in Mooroopna in 2015, the MFS brand has continued to expand, now with six locations, with more plans in the pipeline.

But in the meantime he will bring home workout videos and guides to your lounge room.