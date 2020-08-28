Shape-up in lock-down: First of a six-week nutrition challenge

Teaming up with Izzy Gribben, owner of Simple and Whole Nutrition, this week The News brings you the first installment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week nutrition challenge.

Routine plays a key role in what we eat and Izzy said it was crucially important during the COVID-19 period.

“Creating a routine during these times can help us feel some sense of normality,” Izzy said.

“What we are going through now is going to be the new norm for a little while so structuring your day to suit your current situation is best.”

Izzy's tips:

● Only include things you can control. This is very limited at the moment so be realistic with what you do put in your routine and make tasks extremally small and manageable.

● Try getting up at the same time each day and starting your morning with a walk.

● Implement any type of exercise into your day. There are a lot of fantastic virtual online classes being run with no equipment and the weather is only getting better outside. Try go for a walk or even run; remember you don’t have to wear a mask if you're running.

● I recommend writing your week out in advance. Each week is changing at the moment but writing it out and setting those small manageable goals sets you up for success.

● Don’t over-structure your day and take regular breaks.

● Aim to have some social connection, maybe family virtual dinner or Bachelor night with the girls via Zoom.

● Start your day with a healthy breakfast. So many people often tell me the reason they don’t have breakfast is because they’re time poor and don’t have time for anything in the morning. Try and use the time you do have now to set yourself up for the day with a healthy breakfast.

Week one challenge: Eat breakfast

Breakfast is super important for setting up your day.

Izzy said there were two things to focus on when making and eating the most important meal of the day.

“The first is sitting down at the table while you’re eating,” she said.

“More often than not we’re standing, walking around and not concentrating on what we are doing.

“Secondly, try and have all macronutrients with your breakfast.

“This includes a protein, fat and carbohydrate and also a bonus if you can throw some vegies in there too.

“Consuming all macronutrients will help keep your blood glucose levels in check for the day so you won't be going to the cupboard for that 3 pm sugary snack.

“This might be, two poached eggs with avocado on some sourdough toast or you can try and make my muesli recipe.”

Recipe: Izzy's muesli

You can make this muesli the night before and leave it to soak overnight in a jar or eat it fresh with yoghurt in the morning.

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats (or GF corn flakes)

1 cup of rice puffs or puffed quinoa

½ cup linseeds

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup sesame seeds

½ cup chia seeds

½ cup shredded coconut

¼ cup dried apricots

¼ cup sultanas

½ cup of hemp seeds (optional)

Serve with:

2 tablespoons of yoghurt of choice

Top with almond milk and a handful of berries

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl and convert to reusable jar using a funnel.

2. Serve ¾ cup of homemade muesli with toppings of choice.