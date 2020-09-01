Lifestyle

Shape-up in lock-down: Week two of a six-week fitness challenge

By Jessica Ball

Teaming up with James Waters, owner of MFS 24/7 Gyms, this week The News brings you the second installment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week fitness challenge.

Gyms may be closed, boot camps cancelled and you can't even walk around the lake with more than one person outside of your household but James said it was more important than ever to keep moving.

No matter your fitness level he said everyone could test themselves with his week two challenge.

“It's not one size fits all, what works for one doesn't always work for all,” James said.

“Everyone has different fitness levels, someone might have a bad back, a bad knee but that doesn't mean they can't have a go.”

Week two challenge

In the second home workout, James is setting you the challenge of completing 500 reps - that's 100 repetitions of five different exercises.

“If you are a little bit more extreme you can do 1000, if you’re not so extreme and you can’t do the 500 and you need to make it a little bit easier, you can aim for 250 which will be 50 of each,” he said.

“Do as many as you can.”

The important part is setting a goal and working towards it.

“You don't have to do all the push-ups all at once. You can do 10, take a break, do another 10, take a break until you get through all your push-ups.”

In the video James shows you how to do each exercise - in and out push-ups, burpees, sit-ups, get-ups and explosive jacks correctly, including modifications to make it harder or easier.

Tune in next week for week three of the challenge.

