Maculata Place to remain in isolation while awaiting staff COVID-19 results

Local aged care facility Maculata Place will remain in isolation as the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) awaits results on staff COVID-19 tests.

The home has been linked to a recent coronavirus outbreak which included two Shepparton Villages staff members and one resident, as well as 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation.

All Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents - including the resident who originally tested positive - returned negative COVID-19 results after their third round of testing.

Shepparton Villages chief executive Veronica Jamison said Maculata Place was unable to move out of isolation until authorisation to do so was received from DHHS' Public Health Unit.

"The PHU is still awaiting results for some staff COVID-19 tests which are part of the mandatory testing process that enables us to move from isolation to active surveillance," she said.

"This process is out of our hands, but we have communicated our desire to move from isolation to active surveillance as soon as clearance is given.

"We must adhere to the Department of Health and Human Services in relation to procedure and next steps, and do not want to rush the process and expose residents and staff to any risk."

Ms Jamison said all current arrangements in relation to lockdown would remain in place.

"Unfortunately this requires residents to remain in their rooms at Maculata Place until we get authorisation, and for staff to continue to wear full PPE, follow strict hygiene and social distancing measures and infection control measures," she said.

"All other Shepparton Villages facilities remain in lockdown and while visitors are not permitted, residents at other facilities are able to move out of their rooms while adhering to social distancing and infection control measures, and all staff must wear the appropriate PPE.

"In the meantime, staff will continue to assist with Zoom calls or other ways to connect residents with loved ones, so families should not hesitate to contact the facility and make arrangements.

"We once again thank our residents, their families, our staff and our community for their amazing patience and understanding."

