Historical Society of Mooroopna targeted by vandals once again

Members of the Historical Society of Mooroopna have been forced to resort to extreme measures to help protect their building from persistent vandals.

Over the past month close to a dozen windows have been smashed at the Park St site along with eight solar panels which were damaged on Monday night.

Each of the windows at the building has now been bordered up and the alcoves have been covered with weld mesh doors - extreme measures but ones which secretary Barry Campbell said were completely necessary.

“We're taking extreme measures, we're blocking up every window we can find with boards over them and every entrance and exit we’re putting in weld mesh doors to supply better security,” he said.

“I've never rung Triple Zero before and I must be approaching 10 times in the last month I'd say . . . (the offenders) wreck everything, they're just ruthless.

“Each day I think, what are they going to do next.”

Every entrance and exit at the building has had weld mesh doors installed.

In a story published in The News on August 7, Mr Campbell recalled three incidents at the museum in the two weeks prior which had left a hefty $10,000 clean-up bill.

That bill is now close to $12,000 with another four windows smashed by vandals overnight on August 23 and eight solar panels the following night.

Mr Campbell said the not-for-profit organisation, which was completely run by volunteers, was now in desperate need of some funding to help ensure it could continue operating.

“The government is saying they’re giving out money due to the pandemic for not-for-profits but because we don’t employ anyone we can't get any money out of it,” he said.

“We’ve got the same bills coming in plus all these extras now and we're going to run out of money . . . we really need some money otherwise we will have to get into actively seeking donations to help us."

Mr Campbell said the issue stemmed from the former Mooroopna Hospital site which backs onto the museum building.

A number of fires have been lit inside the site of the former Mooroopna Hospital.

The building, which was left abandoned following a fire in 2011, has since been further destroyed with dozens of windows smashed, bricks stolen, graffiti attacks and small fires lit inside the derelict site.

Describing the building as a "fire hazard" Mr Campbell urged Greater Shepparton City Council to take action at the site and help protect it from further vandalism.

He says multiple attempts to contact council had fallen on deaf ears.

“I can't see why council can't get onto the owners and tell them to lock up the site and make it secure because that's the whole source of our problem,” Mr Campbell said.

In a statement provided to The News council confirmed it had been contacted by community members and businesses, including the Historical Society of Mooroopna, in relation to the matter.

They said it was the owner's responsibility to protect the building and confirmed they were not considering any planning applications for the site at this time.

“Council’s powers are limited under the Building Act and Council’s Local Law - these both require land owners of the Mooroopna Hospital to secure the site to ensure public safety,” the statement said.

“Council officers continue to carry out enforcement action in relation to this site. Council’s powers do not extend to anti-social behaviour or criminal acts and these matters should be reported to the police.”

Eight solar panels on the roof of the Historical Society of Mooroopna building were damaged by offenders on Monday night.

Mr Campbell said he had sent through close to 20 suggestions to council about possible uses for the site which he said, through the help of some government grants, would make the space a useful resource for the community.

Despite this it seems the Historical Society members are now facing a dead end.

While they plan to install more security cameras in a bid to catch the offenders in the act, Mr Campbell believes nothing will change until the former hospital site is secured.

“If the council can lock up the hospital site securely - which they have the ability to do - they will keep these people away and it will solve a lot of our problems,” he said.

To donate to the Historical Society of Mooroopna visit www.hsm.org.au

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au