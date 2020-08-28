News

Rates need to be addressed this election, ratepayers say

By James Bennett

An open letter was signed by more than 80 Greater Shepparton ratepayers asking all council candidates to consider how it can create a fairer opportunity for residents.

The October local government election may have found its pivotal theme in the form of rates.

Accompanying the letter was a graph comparing Greater Shepparton with surrounding municipalities including Strathbogie, Moira and Campaspe shires.

According to the graph, Greater Shepparton has an overall difference of paying 37.5 per cent more in rates than the surrounding councils.

The starkest figure is the commercial/industrial comparison which has Shepparton ratepayers at 71.33 per cent.

A graph comparing rates with surrounding municipalities was sent to the News highlighting the differences, particularly at the commercial/industrial charges.

One signatory, Jim Andreadis, said there needed to be open dialogue between council and the community.

The retired retailer said from the people he'd approached there was nearly unanimous agreement that rates in Shepparton were too high.

“We often hear people complaining about rates so quite a while along Ron (Stewart) and I decided to do a comparison with other regional councils,” he said.

“What we found is that rates have grown and grown.

“So what we're urging is for all candidates to have a good look at why that is the case and how can we make it better for the community.

“The area has taken a hit through COVID and people are all affected in different ways.

“Our rates need to be spent efficiently and what has to be identified is how council can put into place best practice.”

Mr Andreadis said the letter was signed by a diverse range of ratepayers including farmers, retirees, retailers and professionals.

Fellow letter and graph compiler Ron Stewart said commercial/industrial rates were putting too much pressure on occupancy costs.

“The rates have remained high for years,” he said.

“From my experience in business the rates have increased for the past 15 years.

“So it's worth asking the question to the candidates: why are the rates so high? What can be done about it? And how will a solution be found?

“I don't know the answers but we need to have that conversation.”

The News understands all sitting councillors have been sent this letter.

