No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton for second day

Greater Shepparton recorded no new COVID-19 cases today as the number of active cases dropped to 16.

This comes as all Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents returned negative COVID-19 results in their third round of testing and Greater Shepparton Secondary College's Wanganui Campus was given the all-clear to reopen tomorrow.

Of the recent new COVID-19 cases:

● One outbreak of 16 COVID-19 cases comprises two staff members and one resident from Shepparton Villages and 13 close contacts not connected with Shepparton Villages. The seven new cases from Friday are related to this outbreak.

● There is one community outbreak consisting of 10 people.

● There have been three other separate cases, and one of these is linked to a person that has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Campaspe region.

Shepparton Villages chief executive Veronica Jamison said all 110 Maculata Place residents returned negative COVID-19 results, including the single resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Department of Health and Human Services has advised the original COVID-19 resident at Maculata Place – the only resident case at Maculata Place - has been certified as clear,” Ms Jamison said.

Ms Jamison said there were now 110 residents living at Maculata Place compared with 116 two weeks ago, as some had moved to hospital or had taken social leave with families during the lockdown period.

“None of these are related in any way to COVID-19,” Ms Jamison said.

She said Maculata Place residents would stay in isolation until staff received further instructions from the Department of Health and Human Services about moving into "active surveillance".

“Staff testing is part of that process and Maculata Place staff were tested on Thursday last week, and we await the return of those results before we can begin the transitioning process,” Ms Jamison said.

“In preparation for transitioning out of isolation, we are currently conducting a thorough clean of all communal areas, including carpets, chairs, and upholstery.

“Residents remain in isolation until we get the go ahead to move into active surveillance and we hope that will happen mid this week but it does depend on staff results.”

Ms Jamison thanked residents and families for the patience and understanding.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College executive principal Genevieve Simson said Wanganui Campus was able to reopen from Monday, August 24, after it was closed for cleaning on Thursday in connection with a student who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

“The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) . . . has now completed its risk assessment,” Ms Simson said.

“As part of its investigation, DHHS has identified people who have potentially come into close contact with the student who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It provided direct and specific advice to these individuals and their families about quarantine and looking after themselves.

“If you were not contacted by DHHS directly, then you are not considered to be a close contact.”

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there were no inpatients at GV Health being treated for COVID-19.

He said people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks were being released from self-isolation consistent with Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

“GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the DHHS,” Mr Sharp said.

“Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.”

Campaspe Shire has one active COVID-19 cases, and Benalla Rural City, Moira Shire and Strathbogie Shire remain on zero.

Victoria recorded 208 new cases and 17 deaths today.

● Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus