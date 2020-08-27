News

Tatura residents call for new secondary school in town

By Madi Chwasta

Residents believe a high school should be built in the growing town of Tatura.

Ian Glenister, who has a granddaughter at Tatura Primary School, said parents had expressed "strong support" for a secondary school.

“It would be an enormous thing for the town and it would create so much employment,” he said.

“People in Tatura want their kids to be able to walk to school instead of taking the busses.

“All the children attending the one school in the town would also help co-ordinate all sorts of things - if children were unwell and a parent couldn't pick them up, or for school events.”

Mr Glenister printed about 200 posters calling for a new school a couple of months ago, which he has distributed across town.

“The people in town are all for it,” he said.

Tatura parent Angelina Ram is a single mother of two - with one daughter in Year 5 at Tatura Primary School - who said she would much prefer a high school nearby.

The closest high schools are in Shepparton or Kyabram.

“It would be safer if she went to a school closer to home, in a local area with local people,” Ms Ram said.

Mr Glenister has encouraged Tatura residents to contact council about including a new school in the Tatura Structure Plan, which would become the blueprint for a "future strategic residential growth corridor" to the north of Tatura.

A Greater Shepparton City Council spokesperson confirmed council had received submissions seeking a state secondary school in Tatura.

“While council acknowledges the interest for a secondary school in Tatura, the establishment and funding of schools is a Victorian Government (Department of Education and Training) responsibility,” the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, council is unable to comment on this issue.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said there were no plans to build a school in Tatura.

“The Department monitors current enrolments and population projections and works with local authorities and other organisations to ensure there are enough school places for the future,” the spokesperson said.

“Based on this, there are no current plans to build a secondary school in Tatura.”

The spokesperson said the government was delivering on its commitment to build the Greater Shepparton Secondary College, to give the Greater Shepparton community - including Tatura - access to state-of-the-art educational facilities.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed was "encouraged" by the level of interest around improving education in the region.

“With the building of a new state-of-the-art secondary college for our young people there will be enormous opportunity for them to be educated in new and modern facilities,” she said.

“(But) advocacy for further investment is always welcomed.”

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell said a new secondary school would need to be supported by the wider Tatura community.

Ms Lovell said the numbers of students quoted on Mr Glenister's poster did not take into account the intention of families to enrol children in non-public secondary schools such as Notre Dame, St Anne's, GV Grammar, the Shepparton Christian College or St Augustine's in Kyabram.

