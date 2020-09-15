7-Eleven service station proposed for Shepparton

Shepparton could soon be getting a 7-Eleven service station, with Greater Shepparton City Council confirming they received an application for the franchise to be established in town.

The 7-Eleven, with a proposed location at 35 Benalla Rd in Shepparton, would see the current vacant site developed for the service station and commercial floor space.

Council team leader statutory planning Braydon Aitken said the application had been received and referred on to the relevant authorities.

“Officers will make a decision on the application in due course,” he said.

However 7-Eleven could not confirm the news.

“We're continually expanding to new communities across regional Victoria,” a spokesperson said.

“While we’d love to bring our offer to the Shepparton community, we currently have no agreements in place to do so.”

A new restaurant could also be on the cards for Shepparton with council receiving an application for a liquor license at a proposed restaurant site.

The News understands the restaurant would be location at a vacant tenancy at 2-8 St Georges Rd across from Officeworks.

While no information has been provided about the type of restaurant, Mr Aitken confirmed he was currently completing an initial assessment of the application.

A vacant building at 1 Naomi St, Shepparton could also be given a new lease on life with an application for an emergency relief agency received by council.

“The application proposes the use of a currently vacant building for a community service facility that provides a number of services,” Mr Aitken said.

These services are expected to include the distribution of food parcels to community members, financial assistance and literacy programs, providing the No Interest Loan Scheme, staff training and food storage.

Mr Aitken confirmed officers were expected to make a decision on the application within the next week.

