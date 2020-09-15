News

7-Eleven service station proposed for Shepparton

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton could soon be getting a 7-Eleven service station, with Greater Shepparton City Council confirming they received an application for the franchise to be established in town. Photo: AAP

1 of 1

Shepparton could soon be getting a 7-Eleven service station, with Greater Shepparton City Council confirming they received an application for the franchise to be established in town.

The 7-Eleven, with a proposed location at 35 Benalla Rd in Shepparton, would see the current vacant site developed for the service station and commercial floor space.

Council team leader statutory planning Braydon Aitken said the application had been received and referred on to the relevant authorities.

“Officers will make a decision on the application in due course,” he said.

However 7-Eleven could not confirm the news.

“We're continually expanding to new communities across regional Victoria,” a spokesperson said.

“While we’d love to bring our offer to the Shepparton community, we currently have no agreements in place to do so.”

A new restaurant could also be on the cards for Shepparton with council receiving an application for a liquor license at a proposed restaurant site.

The News understands the restaurant would be location at a vacant tenancy at 2-8 St Georges Rd across from Officeworks.

While no information has been provided about the type of restaurant, Mr Aitken confirmed he was currently completing an initial assessment of the application.

A vacant building at 1 Naomi St, Shepparton could also be given a new lease on life with an application for an emergency relief agency received by council.

“The application proposes the use of a currently vacant building for a community service facility that provides a number of services,” Mr Aitken said.

These services are expected to include the distribution of food parcels to community members, financial assistance and literacy programs, providing the No Interest Loan Scheme, staff training and food storage.

Mr Aitken confirmed officers were expected to make a decision on the application within the next week.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Shepparton police confirm no threat to community following false firearm report

Shepparton’s Sarah Mould, 30, remembered as a caring young mother

$3000 fine for Shepparton man following two drink driving incidents

Latest articles

Management

Data delivers for Brookbora breeding

Information underpins breeding decisions at the Bacon family farm in northern Victoria. The Jersey breeders have reams of data about their family’s Brookbora herd and that’s exactly the way they like it. “We are overloaded on...

Dairy News Australia
Dairy News

Sisters love life on the farm

Cows have always featured heavily in the lives of sisters Emmalea, Kaitlyn and April Wishart. Growing up on the family dairy farm, Rowlands Park at Cohuna, the girls have always shown a keen interest in what was going on. Whether it’s showing...

Sophie Baldwin
Management

Don’t ignore the warning signs

John Vogels was sitting in the tractor doing the annual harvest last spring when he realised something was seriously wrong. “Every hour I’d need to stop to urinate and I’d get off the tractor and just go dribble-dribble,” he...

Rick Bayne

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November. Premier Daniel Andrews announced changes which will end any...

Brayden May
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino