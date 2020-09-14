Shepparton’s Sarah Mould, 30, remembered as a caring young mother

Shepparton's Sarah Emily Mould was known by many as a caring and loving young mother with a bright smile and a heart of gold.

The budding paediatric nurse and Goulburn Valley Health staff member unexpectedly died on August 31 at just 30 years of age, leaving behind her fiance Adam Kennewell and two-year-old son Spencer.

Following her death friends and family shared tributes and words of love online, describing Sarah as "one of a kind", with a beautiful soul filled with endless love and generosity.

“Sarah was such an incredible mother, fiancé, friend, nurse and advocate for those in need - her huge, bright smile and kind heart will be forever remembered and deeply missed,” friend and workmate Tenielle Quigley said.

Following her death last month, Tenielle set up a Go Fund Me page to help ease the burden of funeral costs for Adam and young Spencer.

With a goal in mind of $10,000 the page has already raised more than $5000 in four days, with more than 60 people offering their support to the grieving family.

“I was pretty overwhelmed when I saw how much money had been raised so far, I know how many people loved Sarah and how many lives she touched along the way,” Tenielle said.

“I wanted to do something to make their life easier while they're dealing with such a horrific and unexpected thing. I wanted to take some pressure of financially so Adam would be able to have some time off and spend it with Spencer.”

Sarah was described as being a caring and loving young mum.

Born on August 6, 1990, to David and Pam Mould, Sarah was described as being placid, happy and content from the moment she was born.

In 1995 Sarah was promoted to big sister, with the family welcoming their second and only other child Sophie into their hearts.

“Sarah smothered Sophie with so much love and this bond has continued right through her life,” Sarah's family said in her eulogy.

“Both the girls were always there for one another.”

Beginning school at St Augustine's in Kyabram Sarah then moved on to St Mels in Shepparton after 12 months where she quickly settled in and made many friends.

Her family said she liked to be kept busy, taking part in swimming lessons, drama lessons, tennis and netball.

However Sarah was dealt a huge blow at just 10 years of age.

She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

While this would have been a setback for many, Sarah's strong will and determination ensured she powered through life with her new diagnosis.

“She amazed everyone when she was in hospital at how well she adapted to her daily injections. She also started giving her own injections after only two days,” her family said.

“This was her new way of life and she just seemed to take it all on board and carried on.”

Heading off to Notre Dame College in Year 7 Sarah once again made many new friends along with a new hobby - ballroom and Latin dancing.

After watching her sister take up the sport Sarah decided to give it a go and quickly fell in love with dance.

“Sarah just thrived in the dance world with all the social interaction and of course the glitz and the glamour,” her family said.

Sarah was a budding paediatric nurse.

With dreams to become a nurse, Sarah's family said she did everything in her power to land her dream role.

While her Year 12 ATAR score was not enough to get straight into nursing, Sarah only saw this as a bump in the road.

She began working as a disability carer and then joined Shepparton Access before she managed to successfully apply for a Div 2 nursing course.

“After gaining her qualifications Sarah worked at Harmony Village and Shepparton Villages. She said it was a privilege to work with the elderly and make the end of their life as comfortable as possible,” her family wrote in her eulogy.

“Once again this showed her caring and loving nature.”

Sarah then decided to get her Div 1 qualifications, joining Latrobe in Bendigo where she was quickly nicknamed the "mumma bear" for being the eldest student living in university accommodation.

She landed a grad year position at Goulburn Valley Health before gaining a position on the medical ward where she was still working up until her death.

“Sarah was a highly regarded staff member, she was patient, empathetic and caring with her patients - patients loved her and so did staff members,” her family said.

Soon after, Sarah met the love of her life, Adam Kennewell, with the young couple moving in together with their two German Shepherds Rosie and Busta.

Adam Kennewell and Sarah Mould were engaged to be married. However Sarah's health and COVID-19 meant they were unable to fulfil their wish of tying the knot.

While their life was going well, Sarah's family said it was not long after that she began to have health issues.

This did not stop Sarah and Adam from pursuing their dreams of a family with the couple getting engaged and welcoming a baby boy, Spencer, shortly after.

“Spencer was finally home and they were a happy little family however unfortunately Sarah’s health went backwards again and it was back to hospital in Melbourne,” her family said.

“It was a terrible time . . . the determination that Sarah showed was just incredible, she was not going to let this defeat her. She had so much to live for, her beautiful baby boy Spencer and her devoted fiance Adam.”

Sarah managed to get her health back on track with "sheer hard work" and she was able to go back to work.

Something which her family said was so important for her both mentally and physically.

“Sarah's health issues and stays in hospital helped make her the wonderful nurse that she was,” they said.

“She knew what it was like to be on the other side and she treated all her patients with the utmost respect.”

With eager plans for the future, Sarah and Adam set a date for their wedding however due to Sarah being unwell it was postponed twice.

The couple were hoping for a third time lucky however COVID-19 stopped them in their tracks and Sarah was never officially able to marry the man of her dreams.

Adam and Sarah in 2018 following the birth of their baby boy Spencer.

Sarah was laid to rest on September 11 in her wedding dress, with the flowers she had chosen for her wedding covering her casket.

While her family struggle to come to terms with the loss of Sarah, they agreed she would be remembered for kind nature and the many lives she had impacted during her short time.

“Sarah's persistence and determination were never ending,” they said.

“She was loved by so many and will be sadly missed - she has left a hole in many peoples lives.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/In-Memory-of-Sarah-Emily-Mould