Shepparton police confirm no threat to community following false firearm report

By Liz Mellino

Police have confirmed there is no threat to the community after reports surfaced on Facebook that a man was wielding a firearm along The Boulevard in Shepparton on Tuesday morning.

The post online stated an unknown man was walking along the footpath across from Stuart Reserve in The Boulevard holding what looked like a firearm in the air.

The witness said the man, who he described as wearing a black jacket, then pointed the firearm at he and his wife as they drove past.

The witness stated he called police who confirmed they would send someone out to investigate.

Shepparton's Sergeant Cam McRae confirmed police patrolled the area and spoke to the male.

“There was nil firearm located,” he said.

“There is no threat to the public. However if anyone feels the need to ring triple 000 we will look into anything and everything.”

