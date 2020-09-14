$3000 fine for Shepparton man following two drink driving incidents

A Shepparton man has been fined $3000 and had his licence cancelled for four years following two historic drink driving incidents.

The Shepparton Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday, Jeffrey Broughton, 55, was facing two drink driving matters from 2011 and 2018, where each time he produced an alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.

The court heard in September 2011 Broughton was detected driving an unregistered van with false plates attached in Tatura.

After producing a positive alcohol reading of .181, Broughton was interviewed by police where he told them he was “interested to have a look around town”.

The court was told seven years later in 2018, Broughton was intercepted by police again where he produced a positive alcohol reading of .163.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jeffrey Wren told the court Broughton was unlicensed at the time, telling police he had six or seven pots of Jack Daniels and coke and knew he would be over the limit.

Broughton, who was not present in court but was represented by his lawyer Laurence Waugh, was described as being an “alcoholic” who had a “long standing” problem with the bottle.

“While his drinking has slowed as he has aged, he acknowledges he is still an alcoholic and the drug has the better of him,” Mr Waugh said.

“He admits drinking and driving are stupid and potentially deadly combinations.”

Mr Waugh said his client had given up driving all together because he could not get a hold of his drinking.

The court heard Broughton lives within walking distance from where he works as a glazier, and therefore a mandatory licence cancellation would not “materially affect his life”.

“The two matters are sometime in the past, he acknowledges alcoholism is a problem and considers himself lucky he hasn’t injured or killed himself through his stupidity,” Mr Waugh said.

