Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday, August 29 is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

His alleged attacker, Anthony Beck, 27, from Shepparton, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday over the incident which police described as an "extremely violent" and "unprovoked attack".

“The current offending is of an extremely violent nature against an innocent, elderly member of the community,” Detective Senior Constable Matthew Clowes told the court.

“It was a violent unprovoked attack . . . which could have significant consequences given the victim's age.”

Mr Beck was denied bail, with Magistrate Peter Mithen saying no conditions could be imposed to prevent the accused from committing further offences of this "serious" nature.

The court was told the victim was robbed of his wallet containing $200, his mobile phone, and khaki jacket outside a Hayes St address on August 29 at around 11.50 am by a single male offender.

Sen Constable Clowes said the victim sustained significant injuries to his left arm which was severely dislocated during the incident along with an abrasion to his forehead.

“The victim was in excruciating pain and was taken to Goulburn Valley Health via ambulance for urgent medical treatment,” he said.

The court heard police located a Smirnoff can outside a Hayes St address sitting upright against a brick fence, about 15 metres from where the victim was found by a passer-by.

Police later conducted a witness canvas of the immediate area where they located the accused and another male, with the accused observed drinking a can of Smirnoff.

“At 2.25 pm police received a call from an anonymous male detailing the accused was the offender in the robbery,” Sen Constable Clowes told the court.

The court heard a photo board was conducted with Mr Beck selected by the victim as his attacker.

The accused was arrested that afternoon where a pat down search located a mobile phone belonging to the victim along with a small amount of dry cannabis.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at the accused's house at 8.45 pm where they located the victim's khaki jacket on the accused's bed.

Sen Constable Clowes said the accused was on bail at the time of the alleged offending for possessing cannabis and the aggravated assault of a female.

Mr Beck's lawyer Emma King argued her client, who was an Aboriginal man with a learning disability and a diagnosis of ADD as an adult, should be bailed.

While she acknowledged the allegations against Mr Beck were "very serious" Ms King said her client intended to plead not guilty.

The court was told Mr Beck was registered through the NDIS where he received continual support and treatment along with undertaking day rehab programs for drug and alcohol.

Ms King said her client had a history of "good compliance" with a corrections order he had been on for the past 18 months.

The court heard Mr Beck was also willing and interested in engaging with further study.

Ms King said her client did have a "significant criminal history", however she cited the conditions in custody due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including long lockdowns and reduction of services and programs as reasons he should be released.

Mr Beck was denied bail and is expected to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court again on September 23.

MORE COURT NEWS

Man charged with $65,000 burglary from Shepparton council depot

Shepparton man bailed following alleged aggravated burglary

Shepparton woman arrested for stealing can of pre-workout