Good behavior bond for teenager following police pursuit

A teenager has been placed on a good behaviour bond after he was found in a vehicle which was involved in a high speed police pursuit through Shepparton.

The boy, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in a vehicle which police observed on May 21 this year at 1.58 am travelling along Riverview Dve in Kialla at a fast rate of speed on the wrong side of the road.

“A high-speed police pursuit followed through Shepparton streets,” a Children's Court was told on Monday.

“Police rammed the offending vehicle at the intersection of Wyndham St and Fryers St.”

The vehicle came to a stop after colliding with a steel street bench, with police boxing the vehicle in before approaching the offenders.

The court heard police observed a co-accused in the driver's seat attempting to exit the vehicle, along with another co-accused and the boy who fled on foot.

They were chased by police through Maude St Mall on foot, with police then conducting road patrols in search of the accused and co-accused.

The boy, who was on bail at the time, was located hiding from police and taken to the Shepparton police station for interview.

Police examined the vehicle where they located a car battery in the front seat which they believe was stolen from an aggravated burglary in Toolamba the night before.

“The accused was interviewed by police ... he made admissions to be being in the vehicle at the time along Riverview Dve but denied being the driver of the vehicle,” police told the court.

The boy's lawyer urged the magistrate to place her client on a good behaviour bond, saying the court could be "encouraged" by his performance during the past few months while on supervised bail.

She said the boy had an intellectual disability, and was therefore ‘'more susceptible to peer-related offending,” the lawyer said.

She said her client had distanced himself from the group of friends involved in the incident, and was now spending his time working on football and getting himself set up for when he turned 18.

The magistrate described the offending as "extremely serious" and said it put the safety and wellbeing of the public and emergency services workers at risk.

The boy pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

He was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond without conviction.