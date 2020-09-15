Witnesses sought after woman struck by unknown male in Shepparton

Shepparton police are seeking witnesses to an incident in August which saw a woman struck during a random attack.

The woman was walking alone along The Boulevard in Shepparton near Knight St on August 24 when she was approached by an unknown male who was wielding an object.

“She put her hand up in self-defence, her hand was covering her head and the object struck her hand,” Acting Sergeant Kirby Bissett said.

“It was a completely unprovoked and random attack.”

Sgt Bissett said the incident occurred at 2 pm.

The woman suffered minor swelling and bruising to her right hand and sought medical treatment following the incident.

“She was definitely frightened at the time,” Sgt Bissett said.

Police said the unknown male was dressed in black clothing.

Sgt Bissett said police were seeking any information from members of the public who were in the area at the time, or may have seen or heard anything which could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt Kirby Bissett at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

###

MORE POLICE NEWS

Shepparton boy arrested in Melbourne following theft of Audi in Kialla

Police return stolen war medals to proud Shepparton owner

Shepparton drug drivers targeted in new police trial

***