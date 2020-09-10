News

Shepparton boy arrested in Melbourne following theft of Audi in Kialla

By Liz Mellino

1 of 1

A Shepparton teenager was arrested in Craigieburn this morning following a home invasion and theft of an Audi in Kialla on September 2.

A white 2011 Audi sedan was stolen from a home in Waranga Dv sometime between 11.30pm and 12am on September 2, with police confirming offenders entered the home via a window and located the garage which contained the vehicle.

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit Detective Active Sergeant Jacob Sinclair confirmed the stolen vehicle was later involved in a collision in metropolitan Melbourne on September 8, six days after it was reported stolen.

"The driver of that vehicle police believe wasn’t involved in the initial burglary but has been arrested in relation to theft of motor vehicle charges," he said.

Detectives from the Hume Crime Investigation Unit attended a Craigieburn address this morning where they arrested two suspects in relation to the aggravated burglary in Kialla.

Det Sgt Sinclair said a 14-year-old Shepparton boy was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of a motor car and theft from a motor car.

A 15-year-old boy is also assisting police with their inquiries in relation to the matter.

Latest articles

Sport

“Bee-autiful”: Lloyd snags first metro win aboard Osborne mare

How beautiful it can be for an apprentice jockey to win their first metro race. All the sweeter when they’re sitting on a rank outsider and have to come from a long way back to win by the shortest official margin in the book.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Oddie - Kebab mania sweeps the region

Garry Jacobson got acquainted with the wildlife while up in Townsville for his most recent Supercars stint

Shepparton News
Sport

PDFNL MVP awards

Deniliquin Rovers’ Raymond Murphy added to his ever-growing footballing resume on Wednesday night by winning the Picola District Football Netball League’s under-17 MVP award. The emerging Rovers superstar starred in the shortened junior...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer