Shepparton boy arrested in Melbourne following theft of Audi in Kialla

News
Shepparton boy arrested in Melbourne following theft of Audi in KiallaBy Liz Mellino
A Shepparton teenager was arrested in Craigieburn this morning following a home invasion and theft of an Audi in Kialla on September 2.
A white 2011 Audi sedan was stolen from a home in Waranga Dv sometime between 11.30pm and 12am on September 2, with police confirming offenders entered the home via a window and located the garage which contained the vehicle.
Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit Detective Active Sergeant Jacob Sinclair confirmed the stolen vehicle was later involved in a collision in metropolitan Melbourne on September 8, six days after it was reported stolen.
"The driver of that vehicle police believe wasn’t involved in the initial burglary but has been arrested in relation to theft of motor vehicle charges," he said.
Detectives from the Hume Crime Investigation Unit attended a Craigieburn address this morning where they arrested two suspects in relation to the aggravated burglary in Kialla.
Det Sgt Sinclair said a 14-year-old Shepparton boy was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of a motor car and theft from a motor car.
A 15-year-old boy is also assisting police with their inquiries in relation to the matter.