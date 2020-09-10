Shepparton boy arrested in Melbourne following theft of Audi in Kialla

5370537724001

A Shepparton teenager was arrested in Craigieburn this morning following a home invasion and theft of an Audi in Kialla on September 2.

A white 2011 Audi sedan was stolen from a home in Waranga Dv sometime between 11.30pm and 12am on September 2, with police confirming offenders entered the home via a window and located the garage which contained the vehicle.