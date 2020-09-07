Shepparton drug drivers targeted in new police trial

Drug drivers in Greater Shepparton can expect to be removed from the region's roads faster than ever before, following the start of a new road policing trial that kicks off across the state this week.

In a statewide first, drug drivers who commit their first offence will now be issued a $495 infringement notice on the spot.

Drivers caught with drugs in their system will also face a new increased driving ban, ranging from anywhere between 12 to 24 hours.

Until now police have had to wait for a toxicology certificate before issuing a drug driver with an infringement notice and a subsequent six-month licence suspension.

However Eastern Region Division Three Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said the trial would expedite this process and ensure drug drivers were removed from local roads.

“Instead of the driver who has tested positive roadside to an illicit drug having to wait for police to receive a toxicology report back before a penalty notice can be issued, now a penalty notice can be issued immediately,” he said.

“This will allow for the driver to immediately plan alternate arrangements regarding the impact on their drivers’ licence – a six-month suspension."

Drivers who receive the infringement on the road will still be required to undertake two roadside drug tests known as a preliminary oral fluid test and an oral fluid test.

If these two tests return a positive result for drugs an infringement will be issued immediately and a driving ban imposed.

Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy said drivers would still have the option to exercise their rights under the current infringement process and could challenge it through the courts.

“People know if they’re doing something wrong, so they can expect to be caught,” she said.

“The technology and processes used in our roadside drug testing program are extremely accurate, the chance of someone receiving a false reading is very small - but rest assured, if an error is detected during laboratory testing, the infringement will be withdrawn.”

With Shepparton continuing to see a high number of drug drivers compared to other rural areas, Sen Sgt Gillespie warned motorists they could expect to be fined or charged if detected breaking the law.

“Worse is if a drug driver is involved in a collision and there are people hurt unnecessarily, the impact of road trauma is significant and everlasting,” he said.

“My advice to people in our community who have issues will illicit drugs is to seek medical assistance, get the help you need to assist you so that you can lead a healthy lifestyle.”

