Police investigate suspicious Gemmill Swamp bushfire

Close to 50 metres of bushland was burnt during a fire in Gemmill Swamp, Mooroopna on Thursday afternoon, which police are treating as suspicious.

Shepparton police Crime Investigation Unit Senior Constable Jessica Williams said police were appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time to come forward.

“The fire occurred between 2.15 pm and 3 pm on September 3,” she said.

“It was located in Gemmill Swamp, Mooroopna near the Gemmill Swamp Rd . . . approximately 50 m of bushland has been burnt.”

Four Country Fire Authority units from Shepparton and Mooroopna attended the blaze along with support from Fire Rescue Victoria.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

Sen Constable Williams confirmed there was no structural damage during the blaze and no-one was injured as a result.

“The fire does appear to be deliberately lit,” she said.

“We are appealing for any witnesses with information which may be able to assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information regarding the blaze is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au

###

MORE POLICE NEWS

Police investigating theft and slaughter of a steer in Arcadia

Moorilim CFA theft renews calls for people to report suspicious activity

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

***