News

Moorilim CFA theft renews calls for people to report suspicious activity

By Liz Mellino

A two-way radio was stolen from the Moorilim CFA brigade.

1 of 1

A recent theft from the Moorilim CFA brigade has renewed calls for Greater Shepparton residents to report any suspicious loiterers they see.

Shepparton police Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair said a two-way hand-held radio was stolen from the Flynns Rd station sometime between August 9 and 30.

“The unknown offender has entered the station and accessed the fire truck, which was unlocked, stealing the radio from inside the cab,” he said.

“No tools or anything else was stolen during the incident.”

Det Sgt Sinclair said the incident was a timely reminder for the public to be aware of suspicious loiterers hanging around rural CFA sheds.

“People may see vehicles that are out of place or people out of place in rural areas,” he said.

“Most farmers are CFA volunteers, so they might be working their crops and see a random vehicle near the fire station or hanging around and think, that's not a member.”

Given the current COVID-19 lockdown and the restrictions around people travelling, Det Sgt Sinclair reminded locals to keep any eye out for suspicious behaviour.

“People should give Crime Stoppers a call or their local police station,” he said.

Any information can be given to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au

Latest articles

News

New active case of COVID-19 in Moira Shire

The Moira Shire has recorded an active case of COVID-19 according to the Department of Health and Human Services. It is the only active case in the shire and brings the total number of cases ever recorded in the region to 12.

Jessica Ball
News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

New medic on COVID-19 frontline in Shepparton

Australian Army medic Private Justin Banks joined the Australian Defence Force to make a difference. What he didn’t realise was just how quickly that would occur.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton records 50th COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased on Friday

THE easing of restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border are set to come into effect on Friday, September 4. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will be in Albury today where she is expected to announce the finer details of the border zone extension from...

Brayden May
News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball