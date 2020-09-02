Moorilim CFA theft renews calls for people to report suspicious activity

A recent theft from the Moorilim CFA brigade has renewed calls for Greater Shepparton residents to report any suspicious loiterers they see.

Shepparton police Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair said a two-way hand-held radio was stolen from the Flynns Rd station sometime between August 9 and 30.

“The unknown offender has entered the station and accessed the fire truck, which was unlocked, stealing the radio from inside the cab,” he said.

“No tools or anything else was stolen during the incident.”

Det Sgt Sinclair said the incident was a timely reminder for the public to be aware of suspicious loiterers hanging around rural CFA sheds.

“People may see vehicles that are out of place or people out of place in rural areas,” he said.

“Most farmers are CFA volunteers, so they might be working their crops and see a random vehicle near the fire station or hanging around and think, that's not a member.”

Given the current COVID-19 lockdown and the restrictions around people travelling, Det Sgt Sinclair reminded locals to keep any eye out for suspicious behaviour.

“People should give Crime Stoppers a call or their local police station,” he said.

Any information can be given to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au