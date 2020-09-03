Police investigating theft and slaughter of a Steer in Arcadia

News
Police investigating theft and slaughter of a Steer in ArcadiaBy Liz Mellino
Police are investigating an incident in which a Hereford steer was removed from an Arcadia paddock, slaughtered and butchered for its meat.
Police confirmed they were called to a property on Zocks Rd in Arcadia South on Wednesday morning after the owners discovered the steer theft.
It is believed the steer was stolen sometime between August 5 and 12, and was shot and sold for meat.
Police have said any community information regarding the incident was crucial in ensuring the investigation could succeed.
Anyone with information relating to unexplained activity in the area or an unexpected supply of meat is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively a confidential report can be made at www.crimestoppers.com.au
