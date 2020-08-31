News

Contractor assaulted at Shepparton East cool store

By Liz Mellino

Two men were assaulted at a Shepparton East cool store on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators have been told the incident occurred at the business on the corner of Old Dookie Rd and Central Ave aboutt 1.30 pm.

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit Detective Senior Constable Shaun-Maree Brock said the incident was believed to have occurred the day after two male employees were released from their employment.

Police understand the two males returned to the business on Thursday to collect their pay cheque when they became "aggressive".

“The contractor has been assaulted along with another male,” Sen Constable Brock said.

“Three offenders initially assaulted one male before another came in to break it up and two offenders then assaulted that male who came to the assistance.”

It is understood one of the males police deem to be a suspect was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident after sustaining a knock to the head.

Another two males received injuries to their face and were treated by Ambulance personnel at the scene.

Sen Constable Brock confirmed the parties were known to each other and no weapons were involved during the assault.

While no charges have been laid so far police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

