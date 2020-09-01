Cobram’s St Joseph’s Primary School targeted by vandals

St Joseph's Primary School in Cobram was targeted by vandals late last month.

Sometime between August 22 and 24 unknown offenders attended the school and discharged a fire extinguisher at the site.

Police confirmed the offenders also threw eggs around the school before emptying a water tank which is used for fire and emergency situations.

Cobram police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact the station on 5871 1977.

----------------------

Police are investigating a number of unrelated thefts which have occurred in the Cobram area.

Sometime between August 11 and 26 an ROK 600 W electric blower was stolen from the Cobram showgrounds in Bank St.

Police confirmed an unknown offender forced open the corrugated iron sheeting to gain entry to the premises.

On August 22 a yellow and blue EDP series four cherry picker valued at $28,000 was stolen from an orchard in Cobram.

A few days later on August 27 a pair of sunglasses were stolen from a business in Broadway St.

A male was captured on CCTV at the time of the incident.

Cobram police are investigating all three incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is urged to contact Cobram police on 5871 1977.

------------------------

Sometime between August 21 and 25, three newly planted citrus trees were stolen from a local orchard in Torgannah Rd, Koonoomoo.

Cobram police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact the station on 5871 1977.

------------------------

An Invergordon has been arrested and charged with allegedly making threats online to emergency services workers at checkpoint locations.

Police executed a search warrant at the 44-year-old's address where an amount of methamphetamine and cannabis were located as well as the mobile phone used to make the alleged threats.

The male was arrested on August 25 and bailed to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ court at a later date.

------------------------

Two wheels were stolen from a COVID-19 electronic message board on Katunga-Picola Rd in Nathalia on August 24.

Police believe the offender used a grinder or something similar to cut through the chain securing the wheels to the trailer.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft is urged to contact Nathalia police on 5866 2404.

-------------------------

Police are investigating a theft from a ute parked in Robertson St, Nathalia.

Overnight on August 24 an Echo chainsaw, blower vac and a Kinchrome socket set were stolen from the back of the ute.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Nathalia police on 5866 2404.

-----------------------------

An antique McKay wrought iron gate, worth about $1000, has been stolen from a paddock in Tungamah.

Police believe the gate was stolen sometime around August 25 from the Tungamah Rd property.

A vehicle, such as a ute or similar, would have been needed to transport the gate.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft is urged to contact Tungamah police on 5748 5508.