Police return stolen war medals to proud Shepparton owner

When Kate Church realised her grandfather's war medals had been stolen during a burglary at her Shepparton home, she never thought she would see them again.

Three sets of war medals belonging to her grandfather and great-great-grandfather and about $20,000 worth of family jewels were stolen on May 16.

Four months on and Detectives from Shepparton's Criminal Investigation Unit were able to return some of the historic pieces to Ms Church.

“It's not stuff you can replace, it was awful ... the war medals belonged to my grandfather and great-great-grandfather and the jewellery was stuff that came down from my dad's side and my dad passed away a while ago,” she said.

“We're really grateful that they have been found.”

The property, along with a large selection of antique jewellery, old books, historic coins and a record player, was uncovered by detectives executing a search warrant at a Hare St address in Shepparton on September 4.

Police are hoping to find the owners to some of this property they believe to have been stolen.

On Tuesday, police proudly returned two of the war medals to Ms Church, along with a bracelet which belonged to her aunty and a necklace handed down by her grandmother.

“One is a defence medal that was issued to him. I had a look online and they’re not actually re-issuing them any more, so we wouldn’t have been able to replace that,” Ms Church said.

“The other was from World War II and it's got his name engraved and it's all done up like he wore it. They're pretty much the only thing we have left from my grandfather.”

Ms Church said the items were stolen from a box in her shed shortly after she moved in to a new house.

While she initially thought there was no point reporting the incident to police, she said she was now glad she did.

“We weren’t going to make a report. We were thinking, `they’re gone, there is no point’,” Ms Church said.

“I’ve never had anything stolen so I wasn’t really sure what to do ... but I’m really glad we did report them. I put down the names that were on them and that's how the police were able to find me.”

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit's Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair looks through the recovered items.

Police uncovered a selection of antique coins, books and a record player.

Shepparton CIU's Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair confirmed police uncovered numerous items which they allege to be stolen goods.

He said two men were arrested and were facing charges including obtaining property by deception, deal property suspected to be proceeds of crime, handle stolen goods, possess cannabis and possess cartridge ammunition.

Det Sgt Sinclair urged anyone who recognised any of the items recovered to contact the Shepparton police station.

“At this stage we're alleging they’re stolen goods, we have got information to suggest they are stolen goods, so hopefully the victims can come forward and identify them,” he said.