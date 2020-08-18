News

Shepparton locals urged to donate blood to prevent a potential shortage

By Charmayne Allison

Kotupna's Philippa Schapper (pictured) is proud to have been donating blood since 1972.

Shepparton residents are being urged to donate blood to prevent a potential shortage in blood and plasma stocks.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has announced it needs an additional 10,383 people to give blood and plasma over the next two weeks.

Appointment numbers are down and all blood and plasma types are needed to make sure stocks remain at a healthy level.

Lifeblood chief executive Shelly Park said 31,000 donations were needed every week across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and a host of other situations.

“Despite dramatic changes to the everyday lives of Australians since March, we’ve seen people continue to generously donate blood and plasma,” she said.

“But over the past three months, we have seen the number of people cancelling or not turning up for their appointments increase nationally by around 5000.

“And looking ahead, we can see a drop in appointment numbers over the coming weeks — that’s why we’re asking new and existing donors to step up and fill those 10,300 appointments to ensure there is a sufficient supply of blood and plasma.”

Ms Park highlighted blood and plasma donation was still "essential and allowed", despite lockdowns and restrictions.

“Donating blood and plasma is classed as essential care-giving and we have worked with all state and territory governments to make sure donors can keep their appointments, even in lockdown,” she said.

Lifeblood donor centres are safe to visit, with strict social distancing, cleaning and donor eligibility measures in place.

Only healthy people are eligible to give blood and plasma and Lifeblood has introduced even more stringent wellness checks prior to appointments, including temperature checking.

To book a donation, phone 131 495 or visit lifeblood.com.au

