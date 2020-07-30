Two Shepparton men saved by heart transplants urge locals to register for organ donation

Shepparton's Vic Apostol and Vino Kumar will never know who saved their lives. They will never see their faces, never know their names. And they will never be able to thank them for the gift of life they've given to a complete stranger.

In 2018 and 2016 respectively, Vic and Vino were saved at the 11th hour by heart transplants.

And this DonateLife Week, both men are encouraging people to register to become organ or tissue donors.

Because while the need is huge — and the majority of Australians believe it's important to become a donor — only one in three are registered to do so.

“Get out there and register,” Vino said.

“It is the most wonderful thing anyone can do.

“Because of someone out there giving so generously, I can now watch my kids grow up.

“There's no way I could ever repay or thank them for that.”

It was February 2014 when Vino, then 36, collapsed suddenly on a cricket ground as he was batting for Karramomus Cricket Club in Shepparton.

He woke up that night at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne to discover he'd had a heart attack.

“It came out of nowhere, I'd had no previous issues and was a fit and healthy guy,” he said.

Vino later discovered the heart attack was caused by cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

“They still don't have answers for why it happened, and there's no cure for it,” he said.

Sent home with medication, his condition soon worsened until he was struggling to breathe.

A couple of months later Vino was admitted to hospital again, where he remained for several months, in and out of intensive care.

Eventually, both sides of Vino's heart had deteriorated to the point he needed to be fitted with a biventricular assist device (BiVAD) to keep it pumping.

While the BiVAD kept him alive, Vino said he "couldn't really live".

“It weighed 3 kg, couldn't go in the rain and I had to carry back-up batteries with me everywhere,” he said.

“I slept with it and showered with it.”

From there, doctors placed him on the waiting list for a heart transplant.

“During those few months, there were several times I didn't think I'd make it out the other side,” Vino said.

“There were so many times I could have died.”

But after 18 months, Vino finally got the call he'd been waiting for.

A suitable heart had been found.

“I just remember being so excited,” he said.

After a successful transplant, Vino began working to get back on his feet.

“I had no muscle and was only 60 kg, down from 85 kg,” he said.

“In June they said, ‘What do you want to achieve in the next three months?'

“I told them I wanted to play cricket again.

``It seemed too ambitious, people thought it couldn't be done. But I did it. In August, without even telling the team, I showed up for training.”

But the transplant has allowed something even more precious than returning to his beloved cricket ground: Vino can continue to watch his family grow.

He and wife Renuka Vinoth Kumar have added Harish, 1, to their family since the transplant, a brother for their eldest son Vinay, 10.

Vic Apostol and Vino Kumar.

Vino's story is a familiar one for Vic, 53.

He was 37 when he developed a case of flu, which triggered cardiomyopathy.

“It wasn't hereditary and wasn't because of lifestyle. It can happen to anyone, anywhere,” he said.

While he received a cardiac pacemaker in 2005, Vic's health gradually declined until, about seven years down the track, he was rushed to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

Experiencing major organ failure, he was placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

“My liver was shot, my kidneys were in rapid decline,” he said.

“I was lucky if my lungs were at 17 per cent capacity, as I'd contracted chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“And my heart went down to three per cent ejection fraction (a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving your heart each time it contracts).”

While the heart should normally have be the size of a fist, Vic's had swelled to four times that and was pressing against his ribs.

After receiving a BiVAD, Vic had to wait four-and-a-half years before he was physically capable of surviving a transplant.

“Because of steroids and being unable to physically do what was needed to lose weight, I'd put on a lot of weight, reaching a top of 150 kg,” he said.

“I was a test case for a lot of things, including being given a gastric band, which wasn't really done at the time.

“And I had incredible support from family and friends at this time.”

In 2018, Vic finally received the go-ahead for the transplant.

While it wasn't all smooth sailing — he "sprung a leak" the next day which had to be corrected, and battled several infections — Vic was soon on the mend.

From there, he completed almost five months of rehab, building up weight and strength.

Two years down the track, Vic's organs are in good shape, and he is continuing to live life to the fullest, watching his two kids Kateesha, 18, and Jake, 14, grow up.

“The heart transplant was life-changing. You come out a different person,” he said.

“Just to be given a second chance — I'm luckier than a lot of people.”

Vic said registering to become an organ donor should be a "no-brainer".

“It's the greatest gift you can give anyone,” he said.

Registering to become an organ and tissue donor takes less than a minute, and you just need your Medicare card.

You can register at donatelife.gov.au

