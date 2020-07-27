News

Older and wealthier locals could be drinking at riskier levels

By Charmayne Allison

Alcohol directly increases blood pressure and the risk of stroke regardless of how much you drink, according to an international study, which found that even one or two drinks increases the risk of stroke.

Older and wealthier locals could be drinking alcohol at riskier levels, according to new research from La Trobe University.

A recent study published in the Drug and Alcohol Review found 17 per cent of Australian over 60s are consuming more than the recommended maximum of 14 standard drinks per week.

Meanwhile a third of risky drinkers are in the highest-income bracket ($128,388 to $217,048).

La Trobe researchers – who analysed 2016 National Drug Strategy Household Survey data from 7976 Australians aged over 60 – hope these findings will influence healthy policies.

Researchers found 54 per cent of risky drinkers aged over 60 had experienced "harm" in a one-year period.

This can include injury to themselves or others, loss of memory after drinking, inability to stop drinking once starting, needing a drink to start their day and feeling guilt or remorse.

Goulburn Valley Alcohol and Drug Service addiction medicine specialist Professor Edward Ogden said the old argument "a few drinks won't hurt" but might even help was no longer relevant.

“More recent research shows the risks start after the second drink and increase dramatically,” he said.

“The baby boomers are ageing. They are drinking more as they age than previous generations have done.

“Risky drinking in older adults is associated with falls, loss of mental capacity, worsening of chronic health conditions and social isolation.”

Prof Ogden said the study also revealed a "usual paradox".

“(Which is) that those with the most money and those with the least money were most likely to be risky drinkers,” he said.

The study revealed risky drinking in males was three times higher than that of females, while 93 per cent of the group did their drinking at home.

Men aged 60-69 years, of higher socio-economic status, who had no dependants, were not employed and were either current or ex-smokers, were more likely to report risky drinking.

The majority of men and women surveyed chose to drink at home.

