Shepparton urged to reflect on alcohol and drug use during COVID-19 crisis

Shepparton health and family violence services are urging locals to reflect on their use of alcohol and other drugs as people search for ways to cope with the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Goulburn Valley Health nurse practitioner of alcohol and other drugs Joseph Carey said now was a crucial time to consider the effects of such substances on mental and physical health.

And to avoid “falling into the trap” of using them as a crutch.

“Without the usual social interactions and with the need for social isolation it’s understandable people may feel disconnected from the community,” Mr Carey said.

“Moderating alcohol and drug use and following the guidelines for consumption of alcohol and other drugs is critical.

“If people do recognise they are using more alcohol and other substances, they should consider talking to their GP or contacting ACSO on 1300 022 760 to gain assistance if they require it.”

While Mr Carey did not believe COVID-19 would increase people's vulnerability to drug and alcohol addiction, he said it could increase “social determinates” that can lead to substance abuse.

These include loneliness, despair, homelessness, trauma and using substances to cope with emotions.

“What we have seen with COVID-19 is a greater awareness of how these play a part in addiction across the wider community,” he said.

“The state and federal governments have been promoting and providing increased funding to ensure that in these exceptional times, greater resources are being dedicated to relevant services.

“These include Telehealth appointments with GPs, psychologists, social workers, NGOs, and online and phone support services.”

A Shepparton Alcoholics Anonymous member said the coronavirus crisis was a perfect storm for people struggling with addiction.

“People are under a lot of stress with job losses and social isolation – life as they know it has been taken away from so many,” the member said.

“At this time a drink can feel like a relaxing escape.

“Of course, not every drinker becomes an alcoholic.

“But it can be easy to get into trouble when there’s nothing else to do and a drink seems like the perfect way to relieve stress.”

Uniting Vic Tas senior practitioner Shane Maskey warned while alcohol and drugs were not “drivers” of family violence, they could be “enforcers”.

“It’s important to reiterate, while these substances do not cause family violence, they can increase the risk of its occurrence,” Mr Maskey said.

“According to family violence prevention group Our Watch, a disproportionate number of police call-outs to family violence feature alcohol.

“It’s correlated with a higher number of and more severe incidents of violence against women. But not all people who drink are violent.”

Mr Maskey encouraged men struggling with addiction or family violence to speak to someone, such as Primary Care Connect (5823 3200) or the Men’s Referral Service (1300 766 491).

GV Health has already altered its drug and alcohol services to meet social distancing requirements, including limiting face-to-face appointments and rolling out Telehealth options.

Alcoholics Anonymous will move its meetings online to meet social distancing standards. For information, phone 1300 222 222.

● If you would like to talk to someone about alcohol or drug addiction, the following services are available:

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636 (24 hours a day, seven days a week)

DrugInfo: 1300 858 584 (9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday)

Family Drug Support Australia: 1300 368 186 (24 hours a day, seven days a week)

Lifeline: 131 114 (24 hours a day, seven days a week)

Alcohol Drug Information Service (ADIS): 1800 250 015