More Shepparton women choose home births as COVID-19 uncertainty continues

More pregnant Shepparton women are opting to give birth at home instead of hospital amid COVID-19 uncertainty.

My Midwives Shepparton and Echuca director Andrea Quanchi said the number of local clients seeking home births had risen to equal those choosing hospital births.

“There’s definitely been an increase, it’s 50-50 at the moment,” she said.

“Interest in home births has risen every time COVID-19 restrictions have changed and more and more people are looking for other options, because the world doesn’t feel safe.”

Ms Quanchi said restricted visiting hours at hospitals had played a big role in women altering their plans.

“These restrictions are understandable, as we need to protect our workforce,” she said.

“But women don’t know whether they will be able to have their family around them for the birth.

“Whereas birthing from home, they can have whomever they want, as long as they are following social distancing restrictions.”

Shepparton mother-of-two Shannon Murphy is not surprised more women are choosing home birthing.

“With COVID-19, it feels like everything has been taken out of our control,” she said.

“This restores some of that choice.”

After giving birth at home to her second child, Audrey, 3, Mrs Murphy has never looked back.

“I went through the My Midwives program for my first pregnancy in 2015,” she said.

“But at 22 weeks, our only option was to deliver our son at Goulburn Valley Health and sadly, we lost him.

“That was such an awful experience — through no fault of the hospital — that we felt quite uncomfortable going back there for our second birth.”

Seeking more control, she and husband Chris decided on a home birth for their second pregnancy.

While complications with her third pregnancy meant they couldn’t choose home birth for their youngest child, Flynn, now 1, the couple still went through the My Midwives program.

“I would mortgage my house to have that support again,” Mrs Murphy said.

“We just felt so blessed to receive that level of care.”

Opting for a home birth through My Midwives doesn’t come cheap — the average cost is $6000, with some rebates available through Medicare.

However, Ms Quanchi highlighted this covered 10 months of care before the birth, six weeks of care after, and the cost of two midwives during the birth.

“So when you break it all down, it’s not that much,” she said.

Ms Quanchi said there wasn’t a shortage of midwifery services in Shepparton — more a lack of awareness of alternative delivery and care options.

“I guarantee in Shepparton, 99 per cent of women wouldn’t know they can birth at home,” she said.

As for those nervous about the risks of home birthing, Ms Quanchi said her team had worked hard to build a close relationship with GV Health.

“This means if we do need to transfer women to hospital, there’s no angst around that,” Ms Quanchi said.

“In the past, home birthing was seen as a hippy thing, with doctors saying it’s too dangerous.

“But that’s not supported by evidence.”

Mrs Murphy said she sensed similar stigma when she and Chris decided to give birth to Audrey at home.

“So many people said, ‘You don’t seem like the sort of person who would do that’,” she said.

“I don’t believe myself to be an ‘alternative’ person.

“I actually believe I received the best level of care possible and felt so informed and supported along the way. It gave me such peace of mind.”

