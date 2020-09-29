SANFL exports miss out on finals action

The Goulburn Valley region's South Australian National Football League exports are winding down their seasons after the weekend.

Shepparton's Nik Rokahr, Deniliquin's Jack Henderson and Moama's Aidyn Johnson have finished up their year after the SANFL's round 14 action.

Rokahr featured in Norwood's tense 10-point loss to West Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.

Despite knowing their finals fate before the round, Norwood's loss to the bottom-ranked Bloods was a disappointing end to the campaign.

The Redlegs finished the year in fifth spot on the ladder with six wins to their name.

Rokahr - a 2018 premiership Bear - collected 22 disposals, seven marks and four clearances in the 6.11 (47) to 8.9 (57) defeat.

The former GVL gun capped off a year where he starred in his first season in the SANFL - which included a match-wining goal after the siren.

Meanwhile, Henderson and Johnson were both unable to help Sturt end its season on a high.

With finals out of the equation, Sturt suffered a narrow 13-point defeat to finals-bound Glenelg.

Henderson was down on his usual efforts for the Blues and could only manage 17 disposals, four tackles, and four clearances.

Johnson had a tough day up forward and managed seven touches for the game.

● Elsewhere, Finley product Eloise Ashley-Cooper starred for Queanbeyan in the AFL Canberra senior women's league.

Ashley-Cooper was best-afield for the Tigers in their semi-final win over Belconnen.

The former Finley youth girl premiership winner had the ball on a string in the 53-point demolition win.

The victory sends Queanbeyan directly to the grand final.

● Lastly, the Northern Territory Football League starts up this weekend.

A host of the region's star footballers have headed north for the competition as they look to strengthen their football credentials.

More local sport

Elle McDonald praised by Melbourne Vixens’ co-captain

Garry Jacobson reflects on a tough weekend of racing