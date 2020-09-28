‘Lots of carnage’: Jacobson recaps his tough weekend

A retirement and two low finishes rounded out a disappointing weekend on the track for Shepparton's Garry Jacobson.

The Matt Stone Racing driver walked away with an 18th, DNF and 21st in his respective three races at The Bend's Supersprint event.

Jacobson may need to search for a four-leaf clover in coming weeks, with the talented driver experiencing his fair share of bad luck across the weekend.

In the penultimate round of the Supercars Championship season, Jacobson received multiple nudges to the back of his Holden vehicle.

But it was the contact with Lee Holdsworth on lap one in the second race which delivered the most damage.

Both drivers retired from the race after the contact.

“I could not get through on lap one, lots of carnage for me today,” Jacobson said.

“Just had a bit of a target on my back bumper I think but that's racing, that's competitive motorsport.

“I remember just last weekend we passed 12 cars on lap one, so I can do it.

“Just need a bit more luck.”

Despite the tough race weekend, Jacobson is confident of turning things around when the grid heads to Bathurst for the final round of the season.

“In terms of speed, we definitely still have that real strong race pace,” he said.

“We were actually achieving some pretty good numbers in sectors one and two, we were top-three in terms of car pace.

“So I know I can do it, I just need to get it right in qualifying . . . the beauty of it is if you've got good race pace you can really do well at a place like Bathurst.

“There's plenty of laps (160 laps) to get in the groove so I'm excited.”

Meanwhile, Scott McLaughlin has claimed the 2020 drivers’ title.

McLaughlin's efforts at the weekend locked in the Ford driver's third consecutive championship win.

Jacobson has dropped down a spot in the Championship rankings and will enter the final round of the season in 20th spot.

Jacobson will jump back behind the wheel of his Holden whip for the weekend of the Bathurst 1000 on October 15-18.

More local sport

Seymour netball coach stars for Vixens

Cobram Roar re-sign senior coach