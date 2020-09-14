State league exports | Rokahr kicks game-winner

A last-gasp goal from Nik Rokahr kept Norwood's South Australian National Football League finals hopes alive on Saturday.

Showing genuine ice in his veins, the Shepparton champion picked the 26-minute mark of the final quarter to step up to the plate, drilling a 45 m set-shot to give the Redlegs a late lead against Sturt in a vital contest.

The Redlegs would hold on for the three-point win, as a result finishing the round fifth on the ladder, but just one game back from the finals-bound top four.

Along with his brilliant goal, Rokahr picked up 20 disposals, nine inside 50s, seven tackles and three clearances to continue his outstanding season.

Two of the region's other stars were on the other side of the result, with Deniliquin's Jack Henderson and Moama's Aidyn Johnson taking to the field for Sturt.

Henderson also maintained strong touch with 23 disposals and five clearances, his fourth 20-plus disposal game of the season.

Johnson was quieter with 10 disposals and five tackles, but he kicked an important goal in the third quarter.

● Shepparton's Orien Kerr's Queensland Australian Football League season is over after a tough defeat in the first round of finals.

His Mt Gravatt side led early against Palm Beach, but eventually proved no match, beaten by 55 points in the knockout final.

Kerr finishes his debut QAFL campaign with eight senior appearances, named in the best three times.