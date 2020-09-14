Sport

State league exports | Rokahr kicks game-winner

By Alex Mitchell

Superstar: Nik Rokahr - pictured playing for Shepparton - kicked the match-winning goal for Norwood at the weekend.

1 of 1

A last-gasp goal from Nik Rokahr kept Norwood's South Australian National Football League finals hopes alive on Saturday.

Showing genuine ice in his veins, the Shepparton champion picked the 26-minute mark of the final quarter to step up to the plate, drilling a 45 m set-shot to give the Redlegs a late lead against Sturt in a vital contest.

The Redlegs would hold on for the three-point win, as a result finishing the round fifth on the ladder, but just one game back from the finals-bound top four.

Along with his brilliant goal, Rokahr picked up 20 disposals, nine inside 50s, seven tackles and three clearances to continue his outstanding season.

Two of the region's other stars were on the other side of the result, with Deniliquin's Jack Henderson and Moama's Aidyn Johnson taking to the field for Sturt.

Henderson also maintained strong touch with 23 disposals and five clearances, his fourth 20-plus disposal game of the season.

Johnson was quieter with 10 disposals and five tackles, but he kicked an important goal in the third quarter.

● Shepparton's Orien Kerr's Queensland Australian Football League season is over after a tough defeat in the first round of finals.

His Mt Gravatt side led early against Palm Beach, but eventually proved no match, beaten by 55 points in the knockout final.

Kerr finishes his debut QAFL campaign with eight senior appearances, named in the best three times.

Latest articles

News

Positive pebble display becomes part of Shepparton’s history

A positive pebble display at Kialla Lakes spreading messages of hope and resilience during our first lockdown has become part of Greater Shepparton’s history. Kialla resident Debbie Smart, who came up with the idea, has once again brought different...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Expanded outdoor seating explored

European alfresco-style dining could be arriving in Shepparton as a way to draw more trade for hospitality.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton artist features in new First Nations online art exhibition

Indigenous Shepparton artist Troy Firebrace has been busy during isolation, creating new work for a virtual art exhibition.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association’s finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level. Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Echuca, Rennie reappoint coaches

Echuca will return to the football field next year with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby. Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves, with Leo Tenace hoping to lead the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna cricket product continues to shine for Warwickshire

One of the Goulburn Valley’s premier cricket exports continues to shine in the United Kingdom. Ryan Sidebottom showcased the best of his skills this week during Warwickshire’s County cricket contest against Glamorgan in Cardiff. Although the game...

Aydin Payne