State football league exports wrap

It was another big weekend of action for the region's state league exports.

Deniliquin’s Jack Henderson and Moama’s Aidyn Johnson enjoyed standout performances for Sturt in the South Australian National Football League.

Henderson gathered 25 disposals, five marks and three clearances in the 16.11 (107) to 5.12 (42) round seven win against Central District.

The former Deni junior — playing in his second game for Sturt — impressed the coaching staff and finished in the list of better players.

The talented utility joined Sturt following the cancellation of the VFL, where he was gearing up to represent Werribee.

Speaking to the Pastoral Times last week, Henderson expressed his joy of being able to play football again.

‘‘Since the last time I spoke with you who would’ve thought I’d be playing footy?’’ he said.

‘‘It feels so good to be back out there playing again.

‘‘It wasn’t too long after the VFL season was cancelled that Sturt called me and my Werribee teammate Darcy Bennett to see if we were interested in playing for them.

‘‘When they called we only had a couple of days to make a decision and I just thought, ‘what would I miss if I left Victoria?’.

‘‘I’ve got work and I’m able to play footy here in Adelaide, so it was a no-brainer for me.

‘‘The club helped us both out with securing work and because we’re playing semi-professional footy along with our jobs, we had no issues with getting across the border with our permits.’’

Johnson registered 22 disposals and a goal following his best afield performance in round six.

● Sticking with the SANFL, Nik Rokahr’s Norwood suffered a heavy defeat to Glenelg.

The 2018 Shepparton premiership player stood tall for the Redlegs as they went down 10.14 (74) to 5.11 (41) at Coopers Stadium.

Rokahr recorded 21 touches, six marks and four rebound 50s as he finished in his side's list of better players.

Norwood has slumped to fifth on the ladder, while Sturt is close behind in sixth.

● Up north in AFL Queensland, Shepparton's Orien Kerr starred for Mt Gravatt in its round six win.

On its home deck, Mt Gravatt thrashed Surfers Paradise 16.7 (103) to 5.8 (38).

Leading the way for the Vultures was Kerr, with the teenager voted best afield for the hosts.

The win lifts Kerr's side into the competition's top four.

● Lastly, Finley's Ashley-Cooper family enjoyed another successful weekend in the AFL Canberra league.

Ben Ashley-Cooper backed up his impressive efforts for Queanbeyan in the Rising Stars competition, finishing third best in his side's disappointing 50-point loss to Ainslie.

And Eloise Ashley-Cooper helped Queanbeyan salute by eight goals against Ainslie in the senior women’s competition.