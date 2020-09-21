AFL exports | round 18

Sport

Flying: Kialla's Alex Keath soars during his side's round 18 win.

Five teams with Goulburn Valley representatives are heading to the AFL finals after the home and away season wrapped up across the weekend.

But stealing the headlines across the weekend was Finley's Tom Hawkins, who wrapped up the first Coleman Medal of his career with two goals in Geelong's win against Sydney on Sunday.

At the time of writing, the 32-year-old beast had all but assured himself the major award, 11 goals clear of second-placed trio Charlie Dixon, Josh Kennedy and Jack Gunston, with Dixon playing last night in Port Adelaide's clash with Collingwood.

Hawkins’ two goals helped the Cats come from behind to beat the Swans by a goal, with six disposals and three marks to go with them.

Cobram's Esava Ratugolea was also in the Cats’ line-up, with four disposals and 10 hit-outs.

The Cats finished the home and away season fourth on the ladder, and will play either Brisbane or Port Adelaide in a fortnight for a spot in the preliminary finals.

Elsewhere, Seymour's Tom Cole maintained his spot in West Coast's line-up for the Eagles’ 15-point win against North Melbourne.

Cole picked up seven possessions in the narrow win, with the Eagles also yet to know who they will face in the first week of finals having finished fifth on the ladder.

Kialla's Alex Keath is also finals-bound after his Western Bulldogs ground out a five-goal win against Fremantle to seal a spot in the eight.

The Bulldogs had to deliver after Melbourne pinched their spot in the eight with victory against Essendon, but Footscray's finest proved up to the task in a 30-point win.

Keath had seven disposals and five marks in the triumph.

Port Adelaide - featuring Ollie Wines (Echuca), Tom Rockliff (Benalla), Tom Clurey (Katamatite) and Todd Marshall (Deniliquin) - and Collingwood - now to only feature Euroa's Jamie Elliott after Tallygaroopna's Steele Sidebottom opted not to return to the AFL's Queensland hub - will also be in finals, after completing their regular seasons against one another last night.

For Melbourne, Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver did what he had to do with 20 disposals, four clearances and two goal assists in a 19-point win against Essendon.

And a local pair helped Hawthorn end its season with a win, with Mansfield's James Cousins (24 disposals) and Benalla's Harry Morrison (17) both finding plenty of the footy.

