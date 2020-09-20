Goulburn Valley League coaching announcements headline bumper football news

Multiple coaching announcements in the Goulburn Valley League headlines a bumper week of local football news.

During the weekend, Shepparton and Mansfield locked in their respective senior football mentors for 2021.

The Bears have re-appointed respected leaders Sam Ahmet and Ramadan Yze for next season.

Going around again: Ramadan Yze will coach Shepparton next year alongside Sam Ahmet.

The duo was pencilled in to steer Shepparton before the season was cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, there will be a fresh face at Mansfield next year.

The Eagles announced on Facebook that former VFL assistant coach Chad Owens had landed the vacant senior coach role.

A back-to-back QAFL premiership coach at Palm Beach Currumbin, Owens spent the 2019 season as midfield coach at Coburg.

Originally from Wodonga, Owens was set to undertake the Head of Development role at former VFL outfit Northern Blues for 2020.

Owens will replace former coach Andrew Browne - who has re-joined Keilor in the Essendon District Football league.

● Elsewhere, one Kyabram District league club has locked in a new leader.

Last Thursday, Undera announced the signing of experienced coach Darron Batties for the following two seasons.

In a Facebook post, Batties - a former Central Highlands league coach - said he could not wait to get stuck into the role.

"As a new resident in the Goulburn Valley, I am extremely honoured to be appointed as the senior coach at Undera Football Netball Club,” Batties said.

"I want to thank the committee for their enthusiasm and confidence in selecting me and I cannot wait to get involved and meet everyone as soon as restrictions lift."

● And in other football news, Tallygaroopna product Steele Sidebottom will not pull on the Collingwood jumper again this season.

Sidebottom and his partner Alisha welcomed their first child, Matilda, last week and have opted not to undergo quarantine and will remain in Victoria.

Collingwood revealed on Saturday that the new parents would not travel to a northern state or territory and quarantine - in order for Sidebottom to play finals for the Pies.

Collingwood's general manager of football Geoff Walsh said the club supported the decision.

“Steele and Alisha have made a call that is completely understandable and one we wholly support,” Walsh said.

“Their comfort and security as a family was always the most important consideration.”

● Lastly, Rochester export Joe Atley has not been offered a new contract at Port Adelaide.

Atley, brother of North Melbourne utility Shaun, was one of four delisted players confirmed by the club on Thursday.

The midfielder managed four games at the Power after he joined the club in the 2016 national draft.