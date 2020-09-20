Sporting codes update COVID-19 guidelines for regional Victoria

A range of sporting codes have updated their COVID-19 guidelines following the relaxing of restrictions by the Victorian Government last week.

Fans of golf, cricket, bowls and tennis can rejoice with news that outdoor competitions are allowed to take place after regional Victoria moved to step three of the recovery road map.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ announced that all outdoor community sport could return for people aged under-18, while non-contact sport could resume for adults.

No spectators are allowed at senior sport, while supervisors of children are allowed to watch.

Which has allowed local sporting competitions to prepare for the upcoming seasons.

Beginning with Cricket Shepparton, the local competition has intentions for an October 17 start for A and B-grades.

Off the back of guidelines recommended by Cricket Victoria, the local body has updated its rules.

All clubs must complete the "Return to Train and Play COVID Plan" and lodge it with Cricket Shepparton and local councils before they resume training.

Only players, coaches, umpires, scorers and COVID-19 officer and people operating canteens can be in attendance at senior matches.

Groups of only 10 are allowed to train, but clubs can have three groups of 10 rotate through the nets and ground.

And no equipment can be shared, eg; balls, helmets, gloves.

Once play resumes, there will be no shining the ball with saliva or sweat and communal food at afternoon tea is not allowed.

● Elsewhere, Golf Australia has introduced a host of changes for regional golf clubs.

Competitions can resume and groups of four are permitted.

Hire equipment, such as pull buggies and range balls, can now be offered to golfers and practice facilities and driving ranges can now be used.

However, face masks must be worn at all time.

● And Bowls Victoria has given the green light for the sport to return.

Goulburn Valley Bowls Division has pencilled in a November 3 start date for mid-week pennant and November 7 for weekend pennant.

Shared equipment like jacks and mats must be cleaned before and after use and they should be handled by one person only.

And indoor facilities must remain closed, while outdoor toilets can be used.

● Lastly, Tennis Australia has updated its community tennis guidelines.

Competitions are allowed to resume, with singles and doubles permitted.

And group coaching for up to 10 participants is now allowed.