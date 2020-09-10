Payney’s Punt | Makybe Diva Stakes day preview

Payney's Punt returns for another action-packed day of racing this weekend.

Saturday is Makybe Diva Stakes day and there is a mouth-watering nine-race card at Flemington waiting for us to dig into.

Despite the blue skies we have been treated to this week, a cold front is expected to dump between 10-20 mm of rain on Melbourne tomorrow.

Fingers crossed the conditions don't get worse than a Soft 7.

If you are boosting your odds and redeeming bonus bets tomorrow, please remember to gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12.05 pm — Hcp (2500 m)

A good staying race welcomes punters. Expect Schabau (4) and Roland Garros to push forward. Schabau has been well-backed and is second-up here (2:1-1-0). Has three wins from four attempts at this track. Placed in only start on a wet track. Persan (6) just continues to amaze us and won easily last start when returning from a let-up. The conditions will suit and has a 7:4-1-0 record in the wet. Only query is the long prep, but if last start's effort is anything to go by, should be there at the business end. One for value hunters, More Than Ever (9) is on a short back-up, but rates well in these conditions. Drops in weight, but rises in class.

Top tip: Persan

Race 2. 12.35 pm — Exford Plate (1400 m)

A great three-year-old only race greets us in the second. Immortal Love (1) looks the obvious selection and is coming off a win in the McNeil Stakes. Is undefeated from three attempts and can handle the wet ground. Cherry Tortoni (3) is also undefeated from three starts and won past two easily. So You Can (10) has kept a low profile in Adelaide, but looks a handy one to follow. Has two wins and a second from four runs and each time we have watched the gelding run, he looks to be wanting an extra furlong which he gets here. Drawn a good barrier and should get every chance to sit off the pace. Has a strong turn of foot and will be challenging Cherry Tortoni late in the piece.

Top tip: So You Can EW

Race 3. 1.05 pm — Let's Elope Stakes (1400 m)

In the third it looks a toss-up between Arcadia Queen (1) and Savatiano (2). We all know how good Arcadia Queen is, but her performance in the P.B Lawrence wasn't what punters have come to know of her. Savatiano won that race first-up and her second-up form is terrific (7:2-5-0). Her recent form on wet ground isn't great, but she does have a 15:3-4-2 record in the wet. We are looking elsewhere. My Gold Bracelet (5) finished third when fresh last start. Chased strongly in that race and remains at 1400 m. Should be fitter for the run and has a 4:3-0-0 record in the wet. A great each-way play.

Top tip: My Gold Bracelet EW

Race 4. 1.40 pm — Bobbie Lewis (1200 m)

They will fly down the straight in the fourth, with Dollar For Dollar (5) and Hellova Street (2) pushing forward and Great Again (6) will be up front too. The wide barrier is a concern for Great Again, but he is super consistent and loves the wet ground (12:7-4-0). Zoutori (3) won this race last year and ran second in the quickest Oakleigh Plate on record this year. Resumes here and absolutely pings when fresh (6:3-1-1). Is not the worst on wet ground. The Inevitable (4) is another proven performer when first-up. Tofane (1) is coming off a Group One win and resumes here. Has a runner-up finish from three first-up attempts.

Top tip: Zoutori

Race 5. 2.15 pm — Hcp (1700 m)

Expect Harrison (10) and Django Freeman (5) to push forward from the inside barriers. Shot Of Irish (8) jumped up in the gates last weekend and that resulted in Dwayne Dunn's injury. An unfortunate event and fingers crossed he can get away cleanly. Will relish the conditions and has an 18:8-5-1 record on wet ground. Will push forward from the wide barrier at the start. Aktau (3) is the favourite and is fresh here. Does have a great first-up record 3:2-0-1. Oceanex (2) looks overs at $19 and goes well when second-up. Forgive last start. Might be looking for a longer distance, but can land in the money.

Top tip: Shot Of Irish

Race 6. 4.55 pm — The Sofitel (1400 m)

Looks to be one serious player in the sixth, with Windstorm (14) gathering plenty of love. The WA-runner flies home and the rise to 1400 m — first time at this trip — is a welcome one. Has five wins from seven attempts and a 4:3-1-0 record in the wet. What's there not to like? Yulong January (8) gets a couple of gear changes here with a tongue tie and winkers on, both for the first time. Is third-up here and has a 3:2-1-0 record at this stage of his prep. Loves the 1400 m and forgive last start when drew wide. Jye McNeil back in the saddle is a tick, has three wins aboard the gelding. Those looking for value, Furrion (2) is back after a 71-week spell. Has won twice when fresh and goes well in the wet.

Top tip: Yulong January EW

Race 7. 3.35 pm — Makybe Diva Stakes (1600 m)

Here it is, the feature race on the card. Looking at the speed map, Gailo Chop will push forward and most of the other runners like to settle midfield. Fierce Impact (4) has drawn well with barrier five and should get a good look at it. Rates highly in these conditions 5:2-2-1. Finished third when fresh last start in the Winx Stakes and is proven when second-up. After the efforts of veteran Humidor last weekend, stablemate Kings Will Dream (7) might give this a real shake. The Chris Waller-trained gelding ran a flashy third last start in the P.B Lawrence, and had the fastest final 200 m of the race. Does well at this trip and track, but barrier 15 is a handful. Russian Camelot (13) is a serious talent and has won three of five starts. Will be fighting it out in the finish with his late charge.

Top tip: Fierce Impact

Race 8. 4.15 pm — Danehill Stakes (1200 m)

A tough one to navigate in the penultimate race of the day, with only three runners with experience down the straight. Tydeus (9) has drawn the wide barrier, but he will push forward alongside Hard Landing (3). Tydeus is searching for a hat-trick of wins, but steps up to a strong grade. His debut win on a Heavy 10 at Warrnambool was impressive. Prague (1) is one of the more experienced runners in the race and has been trialling well with two recent wins. Can handle the wet ground. Lindsay Park's Hard Landing isn't the worse and flashed home on debut down the straight. Faded in last start and the 1200 m is a query. Annavisto (12) won on debut on a Soft 7 and drops in weight.

Top tip: Prague

Race 9. 4.50 pm — Cap D'Antibes Stakes (1100 m)

Back down the straight in the last and it's another tough race for punters. Value galore if you can find it. Lindsay Park's Minhaaj (4) is finding a few backers and has won at this track/distance which is a big tick. Daniel Stackhouse in the saddle, another big tick. Parlophone (6) has won twice from three attempts this preparation and rates highly at this distance. Letzbeglam (3) resumes after 29 weeks and won the Blue Diamond Prelude earlier this year. Two wins at this distance, but yet to face wet ground. Leaning towards Mildred (1) who returns from a 25-week spell. Is unbeaten when fresh with two wins and looks a chance at wide odds. Has form down the straight and great form in the wet.

Top tip: Mildred EW

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Flemington

Race 1: Persan 6