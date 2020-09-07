State league exports | Henderson leads Sturt to victory

A standout performance from a district export headlines another action-packed weekend of state league football news.

In the South Australian National Football League, Deniliquin product Jack Henderson showcased his football prowess in Sturt's emphatic 33-point victory over South Adelaide.

Henderson, who was pencilled in to play for VFL outfit Werribee this season, continued his superb campaign for Sturt in the 11.14 (80) to 7.5 (45) round eight win.

The classy midfielder gathered 25 disposals and six clearances to be one of the Blues’ top performers.

Henderson capped the memorable outing with a goal — the last of the match — which sealed the important win for Sturt.

Teammate and Moama export Aidyn Johnson contributed strongly and was back to his best.

The former AFL footballer booted two goals and finished the day with 12 disposals.

The result puts Sturt right back in finals contention with three rounds of the season remaining.

Elsewhere, Shepparton product Nik Rokahr was unable to carry Norwood to victory against Central District.

The Redlegs suffered a shock 13-point defeat at the hands of the seventh-placed Central District.

Coming off a standout best afield effort the previous week, Rokahr was quieter than usual and managed 20 disposals and a goal.

The 2018 premiership Bear also collected six marks in the loss.

● Down south Nathalia premiership player Nathan Oakes did everything he could to lift Lauderdale to victory in the Tasmania State League.

Oakes booted a goal and finished in the Bombers’ list of better players in the 9.6 (60) to 11.14 (80) defeat to Clarence.

Despite the loss, Oakes and his Lauderdale teammates remain third on the ladder.

● Meanwhile, former Shepparton junior Orien Kerr will make an appearance in the QAFL finals series this weekend.

Kerr, who signed with VFL-outfit North Melbourne this year, will pull the boots on for Mt Gravatt in the elimination final against Palm Beach Currumbin.

It will be a big test for Kerr and Mt Gravatt, with the Vultures suffering a 48-point defeat to Palm Beach at the weekend.

Mt Gravatt went down 7.12 (54) to 15.12 (102) in the final round of the season.