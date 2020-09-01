Sport

Football news | State league exports, locals to head north

By Aydin Payne

Heading north: Nathalia premiership hero and VFL-listed player Nathan Oakes is heading north to play in the Northern Territory Football League. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A classy performance from a Goulburn Valley League premiership player headlines an action-packed weekend in state league action.

In the South Australian National Football League Shepparton product Nik Rokahr helped lead Norwood to a memorable victory over the ladder leading Woodville-West Torrens.

Rokahr registered a monstrous 34 disposals and 13 marks in his side's stunning 12.12 (84) to 6.8 (44) win.

The 2018 Shepparton premiership winner also collected four clearances and four inside 50s in a best afield effort that continues his terrific season.

The win now keeps Norwood within grasp of the competition's top-four after 10 rounds.

Rokahr was not alone in walking away with a big victory at the weekend, with Moama's Aidyn Johnson and Deniliquin's Jack Henderson helping Sturt salute against West Adelaide.

It was a thrilling win for the two district exports as Sturt prevailed by seven points.

Johnson was damaging in attack and booted two goals, while Henderson finished with 15 disposals and a goal.

And Shepparton product Orien Kerr enjoyed a week off with Mt Gravatt in the QAFL.

● In other football news, there will be a host of district talent plying their trade in the Northern Territory Football League during summer.

With the season fast approaching, former Shepparton United footballer Liam Fiore and Nathalia premiership winner Nathan Oakes have signalled their intentions to head north.

Fiore has signed with last year's grand finalist St Mary's, while Oakes will join Waratah.

Oakes, who is playing for Lauderdale in the Tasmanian State League, was destined to represent Richmond in the VFL before the season was cancelled.

And Fiore found himself on Port Melbourne's playing list for this year, after two promising campaigns with the Murray Bushrangers.

The upcoming NTFL season is slated to kick-off on October 2.

