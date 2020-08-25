Sport

State league exports continue to shine despite tough weekend

By Aydin Payne

In good Nik: Shepparton's Nik Rokahr dominated for Norwood at the weekend.

1 of 1

It was a tough outing at the weekend for the Goulburn Valley's state league football exports.

Across the border in the South Australian Football National League, three exports suffered heavy defeats in round nine.

Shepparton product Nik Rokahr starred for Norwood in its 52-point loss against North Adelaide.

The 2018 premiership Bear showcased his classy talents and was best afield for the Redlegs in the 15.13 (103) to 8.3 (51) defeat at Prospect Oval.

Rokahr gathered 20 disposals, nine marks and two tackles as he continued his impressive first season with Norwood.

Across his nine games, Rokahr averages 19.8 disposals — at a near-perfect 92 per cent — and 7.4 marks a game.

Meanwhile, Deniliquin's Jack Henderson and Moama's Aidyn Johnson battled hard for Sturt in its 37-point defeat to Woodville-West Torrens.

Henderson backed up his brilliant performance last weekend with another influential effort against the Eagles, which had him named second best for the Blues.

A 26-disposal game from Henderson was topped off with 10 bruising tackles and five clearances.

Johnson was quieter than his teammate and only managed 12 disposals and three tackles in Sturt's 11.6 (72) to 5.5 (35) loss.

After the weekend's results, Norwood and Sturt remain outside the competition's top-four.

● Up north, Shepparton export Orien Kerr tried his hardest in Mt Gravatt's heavy defeat to Morningside in the QAFL.

The teenager's outfit was defeated 16.7 (103) to 3.5 (23) in the round seven encounter.

● Finley's Ashlee-Cooper family did not step out onto the field in the AFL Canberra league at the weekend.

The senior women's competition was washed out and Queanbeyan faced the bye in the Rising Stars boys’ grade.

Latest articles

News

CoolHeads young driver program launches online

The devastating effects of road trauma are going virtual on Wednesday night through the annual CoolHeads Young driver program. Shepparton residents can tune-in to the program on the Eyewatch Greater Shepparton Police Service Area Facebook page from...

Liz Mellino
News

Beating the Drum from the office

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum had the surreal experience of representing his electorate by computer on Monday, August 24. When federal parliament began sitting on Monday, Mr Drum opted to stay in his Shepparton electorate office and watch...

Geoff Adams
News

Wooden characters call Tongala home

Dozens of happy little wooden people have been popping up in a Tongala garden bed. Made out of wooden spoons the community initiative has been causing quite a stir in the small town. MB Bakery and Café owner Shirley Docherty began the Spoon...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Old football photo stirs curiosity

A football team picture from more than a century ago has stirred curiosity in the region. The photo — of the Barmah Redgummers in 1905 — was submitted to The News by Goulburn Valley resident Don Phillips last week. Phillips, who was...

Tyler Maher
Sport

“Surreal experience”: Seymour’s Elle McDonald makes Super Netball debut

After years of hard work and determination, Seymour’s Elle McDonald lived out a childhood dream this week. The talented netballer stepped onto the court and made her Super Netball debut on Tuesday afternoon. McDonald, 25, played the final minutes of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL’s indigenous players. But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year’s round of celebration means that little bit more. The North Melbourne midfielder — along with...

Aydin Payne