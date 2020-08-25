State league exports continue to shine despite tough weekend

It was a tough outing at the weekend for the Goulburn Valley's state league football exports.

Across the border in the South Australian Football National League, three exports suffered heavy defeats in round nine.

Shepparton product Nik Rokahr starred for Norwood in its 52-point loss against North Adelaide.

The 2018 premiership Bear showcased his classy talents and was best afield for the Redlegs in the 15.13 (103) to 8.3 (51) defeat at Prospect Oval.

Rokahr gathered 20 disposals, nine marks and two tackles as he continued his impressive first season with Norwood.

Across his nine games, Rokahr averages 19.8 disposals — at a near-perfect 92 per cent — and 7.4 marks a game.

Meanwhile, Deniliquin's Jack Henderson and Moama's Aidyn Johnson battled hard for Sturt in its 37-point defeat to Woodville-West Torrens.

Henderson backed up his brilliant performance last weekend with another influential effort against the Eagles, which had him named second best for the Blues.

A 26-disposal game from Henderson was topped off with 10 bruising tackles and five clearances.

Johnson was quieter than his teammate and only managed 12 disposals and three tackles in Sturt's 11.6 (72) to 5.5 (35) loss.

After the weekend's results, Norwood and Sturt remain outside the competition's top-four.

● Up north, Shepparton export Orien Kerr tried his hardest in Mt Gravatt's heavy defeat to Morningside in the QAFL.

The teenager's outfit was defeated 16.7 (103) to 3.5 (23) in the round seven encounter.

● Finley's Ashlee-Cooper family did not step out onto the field in the AFL Canberra league at the weekend.

The senior women's competition was washed out and Queanbeyan faced the bye in the Rising Stars boys’ grade.