Rams lock in coaches

Deniliquin has locked in co-coaches for next year's Murray Football League season.

Three-time club premiership player Tim Holobowski and two-time flag Ram Sam Hall have been reappointed to their roles.

The coaching duo was set to lead the Rams this year before the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the season.

Holobowski, who played in the club’s 2003, 2004 and 2011 premiership sides, and also won two flags in 2017 and 2018 with Wycheproof Narraport in the North Central Football League, said he was keen to get the side back on track.

“Obviously it was disappointing that we were unable to get out there this year, but we’ve already moved our focus to next season,” Holobowski said.

“In saying that, the year off has still been a positive to freshen up some of our older bodies.

“We will have an earlier than usual start to our pre-season preparations, which will assist the guys who need a little bit longer to blow the cobwebs out and get a good fitness base before Christmas, so we can hit the ground running after the Christmas break.

“Our Rams Sporting Globe Championships at the stadium has been a good way to keep the playing group together while we’ve had no footy.

“We’re hopeful this will translate to the club retaining the majority of what would have been our 2020 playing list.

“We have nine guys graduating from the thirds this year and we see them playing a huge part in our senior side in 2021.

“We’re lucky enough to have a junior system that creates ready-made senior players and our thirds graduates from this year are no exception.”

Holobowski has spent the past two years on the sidelines, taking a year off last year before rejoining his home club this year.

He was expected to pull on the boots in a playing coach capacity this year, but is turning 35 next year, so his on-field return is questionable.

“It’s a bit early to tell what I’ll do,” Holobowski said.

“I will say though if needed, I’d be happy to pull on the gold and the blue again.”

President Clint Free said the decision to re-sign the pair was a ‘‘no-brainer’’.

“You can’t complain when you have two local blokes and former premiership players leading the side,” Free said.

“They both generated a lot of buzz at pre-season and the numbers on the track were unreal.

“Hopefully we can have similar numbers down on the track again this upcoming season.”

The Rams will look to start their preparations in late October.

Hall, who won premierships with the Rams in 2002 and 2011, said the earlier start would make up for the missed time this year.

“One night each week we’ll have a bit of fun, whether it be touch footy or a hit of golf and the other night will include more game-based training,” Hall said.

“We’ll likely look to doing a lot more structure and set-up work before Christmas this year as well.

“We didn’t get to that as early for what was supposed to be the 2020 season, so it should put us in good stead.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be coach the side next year, with the new clubrooms set to be completed as well as coaching in a year where we will see three premiership reunions.

“We’ll have the blokes who played in 1971, 2001 and 2011 here to celebrate.”

