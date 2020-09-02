Sport

Tigers re-sign Brunskill for 2021 season

By Aydin Payne

Brunskill stays at Tigerland: Cobram Football Club has re-signed John Brunskill as senior coach for next season.

Cobram Football Netball Club no longer needs to worry about hunting for a senior football coach, with the Tigers re-signing John Brunskill for next season.

On Tuesday night, the Murray Football League outfit announced on its Facebook page that Brunskill had re-signed for another year.

Brunskill had initially signed a one-year contract after he took over the senior coaching role at the end of last year, replacing Josh Noonan.

Brunskill is yet to coach the Tigers in a home-and-away match following the cancellation of the MFL in June.

Going around again: John Brunskill has re-signed as senior football coach at Cobram for next year.

With Cobram unearthing several teenage talents and maintaining most of its playing list, Brunskill said it was a simple decision to be involved again at Tigerland.

“It was an easy decision to make,” Brunskill said.

“Bit of an interesting time at the moment (COVID-19), but it's also a very exciting time for the club.

“We have got a young side and we were able to keep the same group from last year which is a good sign.

“We were travelling really well over summer before the season and now we need to build on that.

“(Next year) is all about trying to get improvement.”

Cobram's senior outfit finished last season in the first round of finals.

However, it was a much better outcome for the Tigers’ under-17 outfit.

The club's thirds saluted in the grand final over Rumbalara, capping a stunning success run for the junior side.

Led by talented pair Izak Artavilla and Jack Cassidy, the Tigers have a plethora of teenage stars waiting in the wings.

Luca Allen, Lachlan Hyde, Hugo King and Declan Brunskill are a few names that have Cobram's senior coach excited — but there is one challenge ahead.

“One of our main aims will be to hang on to those local kids,” Brunskill said.

“A lot of those boys are looking to go to uni, so hopefully we can try and retain them.

“Those boys have been involved in our recent thirds success and we have a couple of others coming through the ranks too that will put their hand up for senior selection.”

