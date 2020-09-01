AFL exports | Vandermeer to miss six weeks, Seymour product ends goal drought

Unless the Western Bulldogs can make another magical run to finals, Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer is unlikely to play again this season.

Vandermeer has been diagnosed with a moderate grade hamstring tear that he sustained in the opening term of the round 14 clash against Geelong.

Scans revealed the tear and the 21-year-old will miss the next six weeks — ruling him out for the rest of the home and away season.

The Bulldogs’ medical services manager Chris Bell confirmed the true extent of Vandermeer's injury.

“In a contest, Laitham got a push that caused him to overstretch his hamstring,” Bell told westernbulldogs.com

“This has caused a moderate grade injury and he’ll miss the next six weeks of footy.”

It is a devastating blow for the former Mooroopna junior.

Vandermeer has been a welcome addition to the Dogs’ line-up this year since he made his debut in round two.

The forward has managed nine goals from 12 games.

● In other export news, Seymour product Tom Cole had a memorable night on Tuesday.

The West Coast defender — in his 52nd match — kicked the first goal of his career in the Eagles’ tense win over Essendon.

On a tight angle in the third term, Cole slotted a snap kick around his body and put his side up by 15 points.

● On Tuesday afternoon, a host of district exports suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the previously winless Adelaide.

Mansfield's James Cousins, Shepparton's Jarman Impey and Rennie's Daniel Howe were unable to help Hawthorn get over the line.

Adelaide prevailed by 35 points.

Wrapped up: Shepparton's Jarman Impey in action for the Hawks on Tuesday. Picture: AAP

Cousins finished with 16 disposals and five tackles, while Howe managed 12 touches.

Impey, a former Shepparton Swans junior, had a quiet day and ended with eight disposals.

● Lastly, Seymour's Josh Schache continues to inch closer to returning to the Western Bulldogs’ senior line-up.

The forward booted two goals in a reserves scratch match on Saturday.

After the match, reserves coach Daniel Giansiracusa praised Schache, who also played through the ruck.

‘‘It was pleasing to see ‘Schach’ have an impact in his third game back from a few weeks off with groin issues,’’ Giansiracusa told westernbulldogs.com.au

‘‘He provided a focal point for us and when he gets his hands on the footy he’s pretty smooth with what he can do with the ball.

“It was good to see him get off his opponents, show some physicality and kick a couple of goals.

‘‘He’s been able to have some ruck time as well, and even though that’s not his primary position, he was able to get his hands on the footy and follow up.’’